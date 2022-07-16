Emily Ratajkowski plans to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating rumors

It seems that Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after 4 years of marriage and that a source close to the 31-year-old model told Page Six that supposedly he cheated on her.

“Yes, it is known that her husband has cheated on her and are filing for divorce. It’s disgusting. He is a dog. When the inevitable Instagram post comes out or PR statement about their breakup, we won’t be so surprised“, as revealed to the media.

However, it was added in the publication that until this Friday, July 15, there is no evidence in the judicial system that the model has requested a divorce, although they suggest that Emily plans to do it soon.

Rumors of the alleged Bear-McClard hoax began to gather steam a day after photos of Ratajkowski without his wedding ring were made public.

Emily has also not been seen dating Sebastian in some time., she has chosen to go out alone in her variety of inspiring street looks to walk her dog or spend time with her son. Also, your Instagram profile is deactivated.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s romance quickly became a talking point when they tied the knot weeks after they were first seen together.

The model, who first sparked romance rumors with the producer in February 2018, was previously in a relationship with musician Jeff Magid. The former couple dated for three years before news broke that Ratajkowski was no longer living with Magid, weeks before she was spotted with Bear-McClard.

Emily and Sebastian surprised their fans with their marriage during a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018. The couple also welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, last year.

