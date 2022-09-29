Emily Ratajkowski posed in a micro bikini: is she Brad Pitt’s girlfriend?

The race of Emily Ratajkowski in the modeling industry is a success, while rumors of romance with Brad Pitt. Creator of her own swimwear label, she recently walked the runway for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week. But not only does he make headlines for his achievements, but also for the possibility of a relationship with one of the most coveted leading men in Hollywood.

Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway for Versace at Milan Fashion Week. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo) By: REUTERS

As the British model traverses the divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, father of her son Sylvester Apolosources assure that in August of this year he shared a dinner with Brad Pitt and the Page Six site affirms the budding romance. However, none of the protagonists spoke about it.

Rumors of romance between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are getting stronger. (Photos: AP – Instagram/@emrata)

In the meantime, Ratajkowski continues to do his thing on social networks and, a couple of days after posing in topless to promote your brand, was photographed on the beach in a turquoise micro bikini printed with leaf designsa very summery motif. The bodice is of the triangle model and the panties are dugas the trends dictate.

Emily Ratajkowski dazzled with her micro bikini look. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

Without neglecting the glamornot even on the beach, added accessories that elevated the styling: a wicker hat, hoop earrings and a pair of XL brown sunglasses. With the sea in the background and kissed by the sun, she showed off her curves and delighted her millions of fans, who, as always, left her hundreds of thousands of “Like”.

Emily Ratajkowski combined her bikini with glasses and a hat. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to promote her micro bikini brand

Bold and outrageous, recently Emily Ratajkowski found a very particular way of promote your new micro bikini designs: instead of showing off the models, posed on topless and showed the lines and marks of tan that were left after the use of the pieces.

Emily Ratajkowski went topless. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

Bare-chested and hands on breastsbarely covering her nipples, to avoid censorship, posed sensually and showed the marks of a triangular bodice, one of the most classic versions. A pair of gold hoop earrings was the only accessory she wore.

Emily Ratajkowski surprised with her topless photos. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

Meanwhile, loose loose hair and a natural makeup, with earth tones and lips naked with glosscompleted a minimalist and playful styling that bears their stamp.

Emily Ratajkowski is in the spotlight, not only for her fashion looks but for her heart. Will she be Brad’s girlfriend?

