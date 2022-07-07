Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski posted a nude photo with her dog

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Actress Emily Ratajkowski defied Instagram rules and posted a nude photo.

The Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram account is increasing followers like rice, all because of its beauty and because He shared an image that left more than one open-mouthed.

turns out Emily Ratajkowski has received all the praise ‘had and for having’ in recent days, because after the also 31-year-old model shared a totally naked photo next to her pethis followers have not stopped commenting on the snapshot.

It might interest you: Fanatic gets naked at Ricardo Arjona’s concert in Miami, another one?

As can be seen in the image, Emily Ratajkowski poses sideways imitating the position of her puppya position that undoubtedly highlights his curvaceous figure.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that actress Emily Ratajkowski shares these types of photos without clothes, Well, she did it before, even when she was pregnant.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowskiis a American actress Known for her participation in the television series iCarly and her appearance in the music video for the song Blurred Lines by singer Robin Thicke, both of which made her known worldwide.

With his one meter and 70 centimeters, Emily Ratajkowski was chosen as the woman of the year in 2013 and in the 2014GQ magazine also chose her as the sexiest woman in the world.

In relation to the previous recognition, the nomination fell like a glove to the wife of Sebastian Bear-McClard, film producer, with whom they have a son. well in the photographs that she shares on her social networks you can see that she is a sexy woman and also very ‘churra’.

Read also: Luly Bossa more regal than ever; poses half-naked and causes a furor on social networks

Font:

Digital Integrated System

pencil

PUBLISHED: 07 July – 2022

after reading this
how did you think?

emoji.name

I like it

0

emoji.name

I’m lovin ‘it

0

emoji.name

I enjoy

0

emoji.name

amazes me

0

emoji.name

It saddens me

0

emoji.name

It makes me angry

0

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Women’s softball stars will play this Saturday in Carolina – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

10 mins ago

everything you need to follow the summer trend

11 mins ago

Billie Eilish, voice of a generation, was phenomenal at the Sportpaleis

22 mins ago

“Only Murders in the Building” 2: Does the new season of the series with Selena Gómez and Steve Martin look bad? | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button