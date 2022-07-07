Emily Ratajkowski posted a nude photo with her dog
Actress Emily Ratajkowski defied Instagram rules and posted a nude photo.
The Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram account is increasing followers like rice, all because of its beauty and because He shared an image that left more than one open-mouthed.
turns out Emily Ratajkowski has received all the praise ‘had and for having’ in recent days, because after the also 31-year-old model shared a totally naked photo next to her pethis followers have not stopped commenting on the snapshot.
As can be seen in the image, Emily Ratajkowski poses sideways imitating the position of her puppya position that undoubtedly highlights his curvaceous figure.
It should be noted that this is not the first time that actress Emily Ratajkowski shares these types of photos without clothes, Well, she did it before, even when she was pregnant.
Who is Emily Ratajkowski?
Emily Ratajkowskiis a American actress Known for her participation in the television series iCarly and her appearance in the music video for the song Blurred Lines by singer Robin Thicke, both of which made her known worldwide.
With his one meter and 70 centimeters, Emily Ratajkowski was chosen as the woman of the year in 2013 and in the 2014GQ magazine also chose her as the sexiest woman in the world.
In relation to the previous recognition, the nomination fell like a glove to the wife of Sebastian Bear-McClard, film producer, with whom they have a son. well in the photographs that she shares on her social networks you can see that she is a sexy woman and also very ‘churra’.
