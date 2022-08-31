Emily Ratajkowski publicly supports Amber Heard: “It’s getting scarier to be a woman” | TV and Show

Emily Ratajkowski publicly expressed through a short video that the Amber Heard case is proof that women are still at a disadvantage in society. “It’s 2022 and it’s getting even scarier to be a woman,” she said.

the british model Emily Ratajkowski showed his public support for the actress Amber Heard in a short video, where he indicates that in 2022 it became more “scary” to be a woman.

Recall that Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp faced each other in a public defamation trial in which details of their complex relationship, marked by episodes of violence, were revealed.

Despite the fact that the court determined that both had defamed each other, it ordered that the actress pay $15 million dollars in total to Depp, and in turn he had to compensate her with $2 million dollars. In this way, the one who came out the worst socially and judicially was Heard.

Although it is not the first time that Ratajkowski slips his support for Heard on social networks, with the video that he uploaded to his TikTok account he made his position clearer.

Accompanied with the caption: “It’s 2022 and it’s getting even scarier to be a woman,” the model listed four facts that, in her opinion, show that women are still at a disadvantage in society.

In the sequence, Ratajkowski is seen lip-syncing to the song. Lions, Tigers & Bears by Jazmine Sullivan, while the phrase “I’m not afraid of… lions, tigers and bears” appears on the screen, and then indicates what he is afraid of.

“The annulment of Roe v. Wade, the Harvey (Weinstein) appeal, the Shia (LaBeouf) redemption tour, the way Amber (Heard) was dragged off, and the precedent that court case set,” Ratajkowski wrote with a disappointed expression.

In the first point, he refers to the fact that last June, the United States Supreme Court annulled the historic ruling in the ‘Roe v. Wade’ case, which since 1973 guaranteed the right to abortion in that country, as reported by the BBC.

His second point alludes to the fact that the New York Court of Appeals gave the option of refuting his conviction to former film producer Harvey Weinstein accused of multiple sexual crimes.

Also, in the third sentence, he points out that the actor Shia LaBeouf, who was sued for abusing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, is giving a series of interviews trying to clean up his image. All this while waiting for the trial that is in April.

Ratajkowski supports Heard

At the last point in the video, Ratajkowski refers to Depp and Heard’s trial.

Recall that the first to sue was Depp, who accused Heard of defamation after she published a column in the Washington Post, where – without mentioning Depp – she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence. Later, she countersued, claiming that he made several defamatory public statements, through her lawyers, which affected her career.

Upon publication, most of the comments on the video supported Ratajkowki and highlighted his bravery for speaking out about Heard, despite having general public opinion against him.

“Amber’s part, yes! This test took us back 500 years,” one user wrote, while another thanked her for “not being afraid to support Amber.” “You are a queen for saying Amber’s name, rather than making a vague statement,” someone else added.

“I love you, so many celebrities are cowards and refuse to side with the victims for fear of being hated”, “My feminist queen tells the truth”, “I knew that I loved you for some reason and I confirm”, were others of the comments.