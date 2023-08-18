Emily Ratajkowski pulls off the wrong shoe trick with the ultimate grandpa loafers

Emily Ratajkowski has dared with the loafers that your grandfather and father already had in their wardrobe and has combined them in the best possible way

The model who was on the cover of this title last May has not ceased to delight us with her style this summer. From over-the-top looks to aesthetic-following outfits with ugly sneakers tennis score, going through new ways to use the classic white shirt, they are as successful as they are varied. at the last moment they chose it some moccasins or loafers In pure Dada style. Even the color was so classic that it was reminiscent of the colors used years ago and, for its comfort and beauty, conquered entire generations.

Even though these shoes stir up public opinion, the truth is that they have an increasing number of followers – who are not only our parents and grandparents. what’s the trick? follow the letter The ‘wrong shoe theory’. Match clothes with blocks that have nothing to do with each other, as if you made a mistake, just like the author my body Have done. Wear less sophisticated clothes that are more comfortable. That way you’ll have a great look to mingle with New York’s most knowledgeable people.

How does Emily Ratajkowski do it?

The model changed the long black satin skirt into a miniskirt of the same color and combined it with A high-waisted bodysuit in tile colour. author and podcast took a look informal An advanced and sophisticated style thanks to the shoes, which served as a model glamour, Plus, instead of opting for a sophisticated bag, she went straight for one of her assistants. big bag in color beige With the lettering in red, matching its upper part.

At first it may seem that the shoes are chosen at random and without wasting time choosing them. But there is no doubt that this election was pre-planned. The outfit is a casual summer look but the shoes give you a style bling. No, that’s not a mistake, but rather Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite styling theory and one of the ones she knows the most. The ‘wrong shoe theory’. Emily has revamped her wardrobe by giving the ultimate grandpa loafers a new lease of life by pairing them with pieces possibly They are not the best at doing this. and if To make mistake Is this the right choice?