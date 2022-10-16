Emily Ratajkowski responds to criticism for nude photos with her son

The model sent a message through a video that she uploaded to TikTok, where she appears dancing with her one-year-old son Sylvester.

Some days ago Emily Ratajkowski uploaded to his Instagram account a carousel of sweet pictures with his son Sylvester Apollo18 months, while bathed together in a tub.

As seen on postcards, the 31-year-old supermodel enjoyed the moment with her little boy whom she called “the love of my life” according to the description of the publication.

Although the post received affectionate messages, there were those who criticized her for uploading these types of records, and even more so, for bathing with her son completely naked.

“Please don’t exploit your child to get your own ‘likes’ on Instagram. This is inappropriate.”; “This is so weird. Okay, if you want to take a shower with your son, but posing naked with him and posting it, it’s so weird”; “Another Naked Kid on Social Media”; “Why always naked why?”, Were some of the messages left in the publication.

Tired of the bad comments, Ratajkowski referred to the subject and She asked to be left alone.

The model appeared in a video on TikTok, dancing with her baby, the result of her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom broke up after he was allegedly unfaithfulaccording to Page Six.

In the clip, Ratajkowski dances with his son Sylvester while singing the lyrics of the song. “Tuned In Freestyle”by Megan Thee Stallion.

“This goes out to everyone who tuned in,” said the mannequin, just like the song says. “The beauties, the secret beauties, all you motherfuckers”.

“Talk about something that everyone likes / Stop talking about me. Since they hate a bitch so much“, says the lyrics of the song with which the model decided to answer.