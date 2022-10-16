Emily Ratajkowski responds to rumors about whether she is with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski has responded to rumors about whether she’s dating Brad Pitt, sharing a rare update on the current status of your relationship. Comments about a possible romance between the model and the actor first emerged last month, after several statements claiming that Emily, 31, and Brad, 58, They had enjoyed an intimate dinner.

The page @DeuxMoi commented that the couple had an elegant private dinner in Paris, while Page Six reported that fans should “keep an eye” on the couple. Now, Emily herself has spoken out about the rumours, telling her fans that she is “single again”.

Speaking with Variety, Emily broached the subject of the rumors in the networks and said, “I have a generally complicated relationship with the Internet as a ‘celebrity’.” She was apparently alluding to the Brad Pitt theme, continuing, “One of the things I write about in the last essay in the book [‘Mi cuerpo’] it’s about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to be really happy and have a little bit of control is let go”.

Then the model confirmed: “I’m recently single. for the first time in my life, and I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of not being too concerned about how I’m perceived.” So, we have the answer.

Rumors that Brad and Emily were dating came just a few months after the news broke. of the model’s divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, with whom he spent four years. In the meantime, Brad is currently divorcing Angelina Jolieand the actress recently accused him of being physically violent towards her and their children.