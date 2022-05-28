Emily Ratajkowski returns to the looks of the 90s with this bangs

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has given a master class on how you can radically change your look in just a couple of minutes. During her walk on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the famous top model wore a nineties-inspired mane that stole the gaze of all those attending. Although hairstyles at the festival have not gone unnoticed due to the great diversity of styles that have paraded in this event, the truth is that Emily Ratajkowski’s false bangs have been one of the best.

With a very ‘Tyra Banks’ look, the model paraded through the Cannes Film Festival wearing a black dress with transparencies and lace details by the firm Miu Miu, accessories by Chopard and intense makeup in nude tones with an emphasis on the lips . However, it was her hair that stole all the attention, as her 90s bangs gave her a retro and suggestive air that blended perfectly with her long hair with loose waves.



Emily Ratajkowski

In addition, with the use of this look, the model presented us with the easiest and simplest way to show off a versatile and different hair without having to resort to scissors, since it adapts and is fixed with small clips that are on the inner part of the fringe, in this way you can place it at the desired height and you can also comb it in different ways. In fact, this new trend of long bangs that reach past the eyebrows works perfectly to visually shorten elongated features.

According to Eduardo Sánchez, director of the ‘Maison Eduardo Sánchez’ salon, “bangs are the best option to break the verticality of the face and balance and harmonize it, giving it a wider appearance. In this case, nothing like betting on abundant, thick and resounding bangs. An ultra-straight fringe, cut even above the eyebrows, can also be a hit. It’s a daring look with a lot of personality.” Likewise, experts affirm that the use of bangs creates the optical illusion of having longer hair, even if the ends have been previously cut, since it creates an illusion of contrast. It is for this reason that Emily Ratajkowski’s hair looked much longer and with more volume, although only a hairpiece was placed in the bangs area.

In addition to the classic bangs, one of the most nineties elements are the slightly longer and layered locks that frame the model’s face, being the intermediate point between the short bangs and the rest of her long hair.. “They are perfect for shaping any mane and any type of hair: well worked, with a precise and studied technique, they manage to make soft waves emerge and provide extra volume to very straight hair, and to counteract the excess of ditto in curly hair” , indicated the director of the salon Diana Daureo. Also, the stylist assured that the layers in the hair are back, but with a more subtle finish than it was 30 years ago.