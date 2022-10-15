Ha few weeks ago Emily Ratajkowski occupied the cover of all the pink press magazines when he learned that she and the one who was her husbandSebastian Bear-McClard, had decided to divorce due to the multiple infidelities of the actor. But just a few days ago there was a rumor that Ratajkowski could have turned the page and will be dating another artist, Brad Pitt.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski is also known for criticizing injustices, such as the homophobic and sexist postures in their social networks. The last of them has been the negative comments made towards the movie ‘Blonde’a Netflix production that the model considers praises the pain of women. Now Emily has gone viral again but this time for revealing something totally different on her Tiktok.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her bisexuality thanks to a sofa

On the occasion of October 11, declared as the international coming out daythere are many videos that have circulated on social networks of people proudly revealing their sexual orientationbut there has been a video that has not gone unnoticed.

After the actress Shay Mitchellknown for her role as Emily in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ has insinuated in a very creative way that is bisexual, Ratajkowski has decided to do the same. The model has taken a video where a woman comes out saying “If you consider yourself bisexual, don’t you by any chance have a green velvet couch in your house?”. On the other side of the screen, you can see how Shay Mitchell reacts to this question by throwing herself on her back on a sofa of that color.

Through the video of both women, Emily has done her version. After the seconds that the question lasts, the model’s face appears but as the camera moves Ratajkowski is discovered to be sitting on a large green velvet sofaCould this be Emily Ratajkowski’s way of revealing her sexual orientation?