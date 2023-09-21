Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the ‘Scary’ Reason She Was Modeling So Much Before Her Divorce

Model Emily Ratajkowski has a theory about why she’s still finding work after becoming dangerously thin ahead of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

Ratajkowski talked about how her personal life has affected her health and her career during the latest episode of her podcast, “High Low with Emrata.”

Talking about “the worst moments of my marriage” and the time after the birth of her son Sylvester, she said, “After Sly I was very thin.”

“I actually had my BMI calculated, and I was so unhealthy,” Ratajowski explained, revealing that her BMI was so low that she could have been considered anorexic.

Making a sarcastic comment about the fashion world, the model, podcaster and author said, “Let me tell you, by the way, I was working a lot, which is scary… make your judgment about the industry based on that. “

Ratajkowski, who published a book of essays “My Body” in 2021, said the low point after returning to a healthy place gave her a new appreciation of her curves.

open image model Emily Ratajkowski says she was getting a lot of modeling work during the “dark point” of her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard when she was dangerously underweight. Angela Weiss via Getty Images

During that time, he said of his weight, “I felt like I was just an insignificant person.” “I felt like I didn’t take up space, and it made me appreciate the fullness of my body when I was healthy.”

Ratajkowski opened up about her health toward the end of her marriage in a March interview on the “Going Mental” podcast, where she revealed, “I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time.” “I was really, really sad.”

“I was 100 pounds and had just had a baby. I got really skinny because I wasn’t well,” said the 5-foot-7-inch tall star. “I was sure there was something wrong with me. “I think one thing I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust my instincts.”

In 2018, Ratakowski married film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York City courthouse. The couple welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

The couple separated in July 2022, and Ratajkowski filed for divorce last September.