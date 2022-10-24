Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she likes to take scantily clad photos

United States.- Emily Ratajkowski is known to go out as pin-up se*y on his Instagram page. She often models her Inamorata’s swim line and sometimes goes out without any clothes. In the new edition for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the model and feminist commented that there is a reason to show so much skin.

The reason is because it basically sells books. “I fully understand that it is difficult to se*ualize myself and show images to the world that reinforce the standard of beauty.” However, the problem is difficult to solve: ‘I’m not trying to shake off the responsibility. But I also don’t think I would have sold as many books if I hadn’t done that.” In addition, it also helps you sell your swimming line Loveless.

Ratajkowski commented that the problem is bigger than her and that she may be right, as more than half of Americans consume por*ography, according to a 2022 report from IF Studies. “This is how the world works… it means we all participate in systems that we don’t agree with.”

Emily comments that girls are shocked by her kind of photos, but she thinks if she stops taking them, it wouldn’t make a difference anyway. ‘I dont know. If she personally stopped posting pictures of me, would that change anything?” she questioned. “I want to be able to have fun with the way I present myself to the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” the Versace model said. “Hey. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s okay!”.

