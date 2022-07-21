Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard sold their house amid split rumors: Tour

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard sold their beautiful Los Angeles home amid rumors they were splitting up.

According to Zillow, the supermodel and producer sold her mid-century Echo Park rig on June 14 for $2,458,000.

architectural compendium previously reported that the property was listed for $2,195,000 after the couple bought it for $2 million in May 2018, meaning they made a huge profit. The light and airy home features three bedrooms and three baths within 1,952 square feet.

the girl is gone The star’s spot is a familiar sight to those who follow her on social media. Ratajkowski often shares photos of herself at her house, snuggling with her dog Colombo or taking bathroom selfies. During an Instagram Q&A with fans, someone asked the My body author to «show us your house!!» to which she complied, sharing a snapshot of the cozy living room.

The news comes amid speculation that the couple have split. The first rumors began to circulate last month when the We are your friends The actress was seen in New York City without her alliance or engagement ring. Since then, she has been seen on several more occasions, both in public and online, without her flares.

1 Out of 8

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard shocked fans when they tied the knot on February 23, 2018, after just nine days of dating. She announced the news through her Instagram Stories. “So, I have a surprise, I got married today,” she divulged to her followers at the time.

During an appearance on Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon In April 2018, he joked about his forced nuptials.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” the London-born star laughed, just six weeks after getting married. “No, it was a wedding in the city hall courthouse. I guess I didn’t know what she always wanted to do, and maybe that’s why it was so untraditional.”

She added, “I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat which was part of my plan to not be noticed.”

In the same interview, Ratajkowski revealed that McClard proposed to her without a ring. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City]”, said. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah. And then he took the clipboard that he paid the bill with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was very romantic.”

With that being said, they ended up making their wedding rings together. “We walked into Chinatown and bought, like, an ounce of gold. And he said: ‘We are going to melt the gold to make the rings’».

She admitted that while the rings were “meant to be temporary,” she “stuck” on hers and doesn’t “want to get rid of it.”

In 2021, the mother of one, who has 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with her husband, shared a sweet Instagram snap of McClard cradling her baby bump on their anniversary. “Never be afraid of falling,” she captioned the photo.

In 2020, Ratajkowski shared another cute post, writing, “Two years 2.23.18. I love you more each day”. This year, however, one tribute was notably absent from his feed.

So far, the two have not spoken about the rumors, though. news week reached out to representatives for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.