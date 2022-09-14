Emily Ratajkowski seduces with newspaper minidress in New York

The emily ratajkowski model captivated with a look amazing to go to event Harper’s BAZAAR Icons x Bloomingdale, as part of the fashion week in New York.

the too actress she exuded sensuality in a newspaper-print minidress with thin straps and a plunging neckline, fitted to her slender silhouette.

Design vintage that the artist wore is a creation by John Galiano, which is not available for sale to the public.

Ratajkowski31, accessorized her outfit with a black satin trench coat, as well as zebra print ankle boots and a dark bag.

Besides, the actress of gone girl She wore light-toned makeup on her face, which she framed with her brown hair falling in light waves to her shoulders.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Harper’s BAZAAR magazine event, which was also attended by personalities such as olivia culpoJared Leto, Julia Fox, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.

The model’s appearance was recorded after she attended the Manhattan Supreme Court for her divorce case from Sebastian Bear-McClard.



Photo: AFP

According to entertainment media reports, in demand for divorce There are still issues to litigate, but no further details of the case have been released.

The super model He was the one who filed for divorce. Bear McClard, between rumors that he was unfaithful. However, the also businesswoman for now is focused on raising Sylvester, her son as a result of her marriage.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of Emily Ratajkowski.

p