Emily Ratajkowski sells luxurious Los Angeles mansion for $2.2 million

The famous model and writer, Emily Ratajkowskiput up for sale one of its million-dollar properties, located in The Angelsand which he used for more than two years as a location for his photo shoots for the advertising campaigns of Loveless Woman.

According to data from dirtthe model put her mansion up for sale Echo Park for $2.2 million dollars, little more than the $2 million it initially cost him four years ago.

The property is a 2 thousand square foot structure, located in the section of Elysian Heights of Echo Park, a completely private and desired place for its security and beauty.

Sales listings advertise the House as “a mid-century gated community,” fenced off to the Dodger Stadium and other high-end Los Angeles attractions.

The property includes a fully furnished two-bedroom main house suite roomtwo elegantly decorated full bathrooms, an equipped gym and a recording studio that can be converted into a third bedroom.

In addition, it has a cabin studio (guest house) with full bathroom and a private room.

In another part of the place there is a main living room with a brick fireplace, a master suite type loft with high windows that overlook its extensive gardens, balconies that connect the house with the outside.

To the rear there is a garden with a terrace, shrubs, potted plants and a green roof that surrounds a jacuzzi wood and a built-in fire pit.

dirt notes that the price of the mansion increased slightly due to the renovations Emily did to it over four years.

In social networks, the also actress shared numerous posts of herself appearing in various areas of the house, especially during the covid pandemic, when she was forced to isolate with her family on the property and work from inside.

In fact, Emily shot several Photo shoots alone and with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClardin his gardens to promote the releases and on some occasions he shared photos of his house while he was pregnant.

Ratajkowski spent some seasons in the house from which he is saying goodbye, since his main location It’s in New York, where he works on his fashion brand, like model Y writer.

is known to have a millionaire penthouse in the Big Apple which she rented with her husband.