Emily Ratajkowski separates and the pope receives Charlene

07.20.2022 8:30 p.m.

Rosalía, supported by familiar faces at her concert

Rosalia He gave it his all at his concert in Madrid last night on July 19. During the first date that the artist has in the capital, among the 15,000 people that fit in the WiZink Center, were many famous who came to see Motomami sing her hits.

One of the first to appear and that caused a lot of sensation was Bethlehem Esteban accompanied by her husband, Miguel Marcos. Another of the notorious personalities who wanted to approach Esteban and who was among the attendees was Pedro Almodóvar. The cameras of the Internet users also fit Georgina Rodríguez, who enjoyed the Show in the company of her children, the actress and singer Carmen Jedet, influencers like Andrea Compton and Inés Hernand, the singer Kaydy Cain, René de Residente, Brittany Broski, Marc Márquez, Pablo Castellano, Rossy de Palma and Inma Cuesta, among many others.

Celebrities who have gone to the Rosalía concert in Madrid / REDES

Sofía Palazuelo and Fernando Fitz-James are expecting their second child

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo they are andexpecting her second child. Magazine Hello! has confirmed that, at the end of this year, the marriage will expand the family and according to the publication, both are very excited about the news. Two years after her first daughter, Rosario, was born, it seems that both have decided to give her a little brother and thus continue building her family.

Fernando Fitz James Stuart and Sofia Palazuelo / EP

Mario Casas and Aura Garrido, surprise couple

¡surprise couple of the summer! Mario Casas and Aura Garrido have been caught kissing in the middle of the street by the cameras of the magazine Hello!. The actor has returned to recover the illusion in love after his fleeting relationship with the model Desiré Cordero. The interpreter and the also actress worked together for the first time in The bar and then repeated The innocentNetflix series.

The images of the heart publication were taken last weekend. According to the magazine, the couple enjoyed the festivities in Torrelodones (Madrid) and after they spent the night at the actor’s house. The next morning, both said goodbye with a kiss that was photographed. According to the publication, the protagonist of Setback and the interpreter of cold skin They also coincided in the Mad Cool festival in the capital.

Mario Casas and Aura Garrido

Emily Ratajkowski splits from her husband after four years

The model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard they have separated after four years of marriage. The couple celebrated their anniversary last February with some sweet photos of the two of them and welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021. The actress and Bear-McClard married by surprise in 2018, weeks after she made public their relationship for the first time on social networks.

The American model Emily Ratajkowski / EUROPAPRESS

Victoria Beckham’s viral video on TikTok

victoria beckham A TikTok account has been created in style. With almost 200,000 followers, the model and designer debuted on the fashion social network with one of the viral challenges of the moment. “Tell me you’re a dick, without telling me that you’re a dick. Me first”, has shared the interpreter of the Spice Girls. In the clip she appears herself receiving a plate of food from her butler. The same foods she eats daily: salmon and smoked vegetables.

Designer Victoria Beckham / EP

Blake Jenner (‘Glee’), arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

The actor Blake Jenner from the series glee has been arrested in Burbank (California) for driving under the influence of alcohol. His attitude caught the attention of the agents, so they subjected him to a alcohol test and other of drugs, in which he also tested positive. The police arrested him, although he was put in freedom with charges and must go before the judge to testify when summoned.

Actor Blake Jenner / INSTAGRAM

Ana Soria returns to social networks next to Enrique Ponce

Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria they are living a much more relaxed stage in their relationship. When one year has passed since the disappearance of the couple in social networks with the purpose of disconnect from media pressure, the young woman has decided to return to Instagram boasting of happiness. On this occasion, the student has published two photographs in which she appears seized and very close to the bullfighter. The young woman has also shared a romantic video in which you can see them both on the high seas sharing kisses and tokens of affection.

Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria / INSTAGRAM

Pope Francis receives Albert and Charlene of Monaco at the Vatican

The Pope Francis has received Albert II of Monaco and his wife, Charlene, in the Vatican, in a private audience that lasted 25 minutes. The conversation between the pontiff and the monarchs was held in the Library Room of the Apostolic Palace, where the traditional gift exchange. The prince gave the pope an engraving depicting the chapel of the Palace of Monaco.

For his part, Francisco reciprocated with a bronze work which represents a child helping another to get up, with the inscription “Amare Aiutare” and, when handing it to him, he explained that “it is the only time when you can look at another from above: extend your hand and help him up”. The pontiff also gave them the volumes of papal documentsthe Message for this year’s World Day of Peace, the Document on Human Fraternity and the book on the Statio Orbis of March 27, 2020.