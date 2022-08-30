Emily Ratajkowski shares Bad Bunny’s concert on TikTok

Digital Millennium

/ 30.08.2022 13:37:50





the concert of Bad Bunny at Yankee Stadium was one of the most talked about events and important on TikTok, due to the great attendance of artists as Emily Ratajkowskiwho came to see the Puerto Rican rapper live.

However, despite the emotion that the model showed to attend the Bad Bunny concert in the company of a friend, several users criticized and questioned the tastes of the model and actress.

Through TikTok, the model showed off her VIP badge and showed her arrival at the stadiumposing in the bathrooms and dancing during the Bad Bunny concert, showing that the stadium was completely filled, in addition to showing that he has tastes for urban music in Spanish.

Through Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski showed her outfit, it was a printed bodysuit, a jacket, cowboy boots and a coffee-colored mini skirt.

During this summer, the model has attended several events when returning to the catwalkslike the Balenciaga parade, where surprised thousands of users by posing with artists like Dua Lipa and Alexa Demie.

Is Emily Ratajkowski a fan of Benito?

On TikTok, Emily Ratajkowski showed several moments where she sang in Spanish and was excited to see the rapper Bad Bunny. However, several users began to comment: “Everyone wants to be Latino”, citing one of Bad Bunny’s songs.

“Everyone wants to be Latino, but they lack seasoning”, “Do you speak Spanish?”, were some of the main comments in the video that the model published.

On the other hand, several users were excited to see that artists of the stature of Emily Ratajkowski had an interest and shared musical tastes for urban music in Spanish:

“She very beautiful”, “With this we confirm that we all love Benito”, “We love you for loving Benito”.

For its part, Emily Ratajkowski shared several photos and videos on TikTok and Instagram, assuring that she had fun during the concert.

wgp

​

​