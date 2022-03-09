Emily Ratajkowski shares on Instagram beautiful and daring pregnancy photos in celebration of her son’s first birthday

Emily Ratajkowski called his son Sylvester’s first birthday with some really impressive retrospective photos.

The 30-year-old model, who is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, shook things up on social media when she shared some beautiful photos from when she was pregnant with the couple’s only child.

Making pregnancy look easy, Emily shone as she posed completely nude for a variety of shots, with the final snap showing off her adorably stocky, blue-eyed baby Sly.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her baby bump in nude photos for an epic throwback at her son’s first birthday celebration

In the first photo of the four-part series, Emily gracefully stretched out in a bathtub, submerging one side of her toned body in the water as her right hand cupped her breast and her left hand rested beneath her growing bulge.

The model tilted her head back slightly as she stared intently at the camera and gave off a relaxed yet fierce vibe.

Photo number two showed Emily standing in the bathtub, giving a full view of her naked body and baby bump as she gracefully covered her chest area with both hands, forming a semi-heart shape as her fingers slanted down. inside the sternum.

The third photo of the four-part post, and the final nude throwback in the series, showed Emily’s impressive figure and belly as she folded her legs beneath her as she crouched on a small sofa, her damp hair hanging over her shoulders. shoulders and a hand lightly covering her breasts.

The last photo of the series was of course for the little baby who celebrates his first year of life.

Emily recently rocked the catwalk for the Versace show in Milan

The model continues to make it hard to believe that a human being ever grew on her body, recently showing that she is as fit as ever during an appearance on the show. versace on Milan.

Emily swept the runway at the Milan Fashion Week from donatella versace looking amazing in a green beaded dress that was reminiscent of the flapper era in the 1920s.

The top of the dress had an asymmetrical neckline that fell over her chest and revealed a lot of skin along with her black corset bra under its cover of super sheer material.

The look was completed with skin-tight black latex leggings, matching black platform heels, and paper-straight hair that hung loose around her face.

Other models who attended the catwalk were Gigi and Bella Hadid , Victory, Precious Lee and more.

Emily currently resides in Beverly Hills with Sebastian and baby Sylvester after the couple sold Emily’s old Los Angeles apartment for a larger room that could accommodate their growing family.