Emily Ratajkowski shines in an elegant translucent dress in Cannes

Emily Ratajkowski was one of the special guests at the exclusive presentation of the film Crimes of the Future in the Cannes Film Festival.

On her way down the red carpet, she attracted the attention of locals and strangers dressed in an elegant, but daring look black made by luxury fashion brand Miu miu.

The maxi dress It had a tube design to the floor, and was made with translucent fabric and lace with shiny details that exposed her lingerie, also black.

It presented a discreet V neckline, as well as thin straps, an opening in the back of the skirt and was combined with a black leather belt with a gold evilla.

She added emerald earrings, as well as numerous diamond and emerald rings from ChopardIn addition to the wedding ring.

let see the new look that she adopted with her chocolate-colored hair styled in wave marks and asymmetric bangs.

Her face was worn with a layer of tanned makeup, uniform to the rest of her skin, as well as lipstick. naked Y blush peach color on the cheekbones, a fine cat eyes, black mascara on the lashes and reddish shadows on the eyelids.

In social networks, he shared details of his outfits with a short video in which she took a closer look at her makeup, accessories and dress from the Italian high fashion house.

“Cannes,” she wrote and tagged her personal makeup artist and stylist.

The model of British origin joined the special premiere of the horror film, held at the Palais des Festivalstogether with its protagonists, including Biggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

His parade for Cannes It came after she shared a personal short video for which she posed in men’s underwear while dancing in her son Sylvester’s room, in his apartment. New York.

The celebrity showed off in the clip, recorded by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, showing off her best moves in a high-waisted bikini and a short gray sweatshirt, which exposed her steel abs.

With her was her firstborn who turned to look at the camera with a smile.

“Morning routine”, he wrote in the video with more than 7.4 million views and more than a million likes.

