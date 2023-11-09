Emily Ratajkowski Shines in Silver Fringe Metal Mesh Crop Top and Miniskirt

outfit

She is ready to shine.

Emily Ratajkowski was glowing like a disco ball as she attended the Rabanne x H&M launch on Wednesday in a party-ready two-piece ‘fit from the collection.

The 32-year-old model wore a very early aughts silver mesh top ($349) with a cowl neck and drapey back from the Spanish designer’s collaboration with the fast fashion brand, pairing it with a matching fringe-trimmed metal mesh skirt ($449). Was added together. ,

She wore long silver earrings, a Rabanne Original chainmail purse and knee-high black leather boots.

Ratajkowski joins other famous faces like Chloë Sevigny — who wore a floral-print top ($85) and a gold sequin skirt ($299) from the collab to the party, which was held at Jeans in NYC.

Ratajkowski showed off a silver mesh look from H&M’s new Raban line. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

She paired her outfit with sexy black leather boots. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Paco Rabanne’s collaboration with the high street retailer includes a series of dazzling pieces worn by the “My Body” author, as well as more day-appropriate items like the floral top worn by Sevigny.

While many of the dresses sold out quickly when the collection launched on Thursday, select outfits — like the fringe-trimmed gold mesh purse ($349) and metallic silver pants ($129) — are still in stock online.

Ratajkowski certainly looked fabulous wearing a drapey cream-colored Tory Burch mini to the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week.

The party celebrated H&M’s latest collaboration. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Ratajkowski attended the party with Chloë Sevigny. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

And, NYC’s best-dressed dog walker — who split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, in 2022 — is also heating up her love life.

She was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with actor Stephen Bach in Paris last month as the two strolled down a street in the city.

Perhaps she could wear her new silver set for her next sentimental outing.











