Emily Ratajkowski shocked with a transparent dress and talked about the rumors of romance with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski It didn’t go unnoticed Wednesday night at W magazine’s big party, the publication celebrating its fiftieth anniversary at a star-studded event in New York. The model opted for a very daring look: a lilac transparent dress in a fishnet, one of the trends of this season, which revealed her pink underwear. Ratajkowski also opted for heavy makeup, loose hair with waves and black sandals, to reinforce the disco look.

In addition to taking all eyes, the model was also searched by the paparazzi following the rumors of romance with Brad Pitt. In dialogue with Varietywhere he promoted his brand new podcast, High Low with EmRat, could not avoid the question of whether he is in a relationship with the actor and producer. Far from denying the versions, he preferred to provide a reflection on how he processes what is said about him in the media.

“I have a very complicated relationship with the Internet for being a celebrity,” he acknowledged. When they asked about pitt, She was a bit evasive. “One of the things I wrote about in an essay in my book [My Body] it is understanding. The best way to be happy and to be fulfilled is to let go of certain things,” he expressed. On the other hand, the model and writer assures that she is not in a serious relationship. “I am single for the first time in my life and I am enjoying the freedom that not worrying about how I am perceived gives me,” she explained, regarding her need not to put labels on the ties since she went through a tough divorce. .

The complete look of the model in the celebration of the magazine W

In September, Page Six reported that sources close to the model and the actor claimed they were seeing each other with no strings attached. According to what the publication reported, Pitt and Ratajkowski (who filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard just over a month ago), have been “secretly dating” for several weeks. In any case, it was denied that they were having a formal courtship since they prefer to enjoy the moment, as the model herself expressed in the interview with Variety.

“People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad ain’t dating nobody but them [Pitt y Ratajkowski] they have been seen a couple of times together”, explained an acquaintance of the actor. The source also pointed out that the protagonist of Seven years in Tibet also “has been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, no strings attached

The beginning of speculation

The rumors of romance between the actor and the model emerged in August, after the account DeuxMoi shared the information that the two had several romantic dates and were even seen together at the Pearl Oyster Bar in New York City. According to the publication, they left the premises holding hands.

Likewise, A post on Reddit fueled these rumors, as it was reported that Brad and Emily had dinner together in a private room at a restaurant in Paris. In an Instagram story, the DeuxMoi account He stated: “I am very sure that she [Ratajkowski] She’s dating Brad.” a phrase that was accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation with one of the sources that closely follows what happens with Hollywood stars. In any case, at no time was there any talk of a serious link.

Angelina Jolie claimed that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her head and shook her, then choked one of her children and hit another when they tried to defend her. (AP Photo/file)

Ratajkowski ended her marriage to Bear-McClard, with whom she had her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, amid rumors of infidelity. As confirmed by a source to People magazine, the model tried not to lose focus: “She’s fine, she’s strong, and she’s focused on her son.” sumo.

As for the Oscar-winning actor for Once upon a time… in Hollywood, is still in the eye of the storm after information was revealed about his controversial break with Angelina Jolie. His ex-wife reported that The actor became violent and assaulted her and her children on a private flight in 2016, an episode for which he filed for divorce.

Brad Pitt with three of his children, in 2014 when he was still with Angelina Jolie – Credits: @GROSBY GROUP

“Pitt choked one of the boys and punched the other in the face. Some of the children asked him to stop. They were very scared. Several were crying”, can be read in Jolie’s statements. Shortly after, Pitt came out to deny these statements and assured that his ex-wife is constantly attacking him but that justice could never verify the veracity of his stories.

“Brad has taken his due from day one – unlike the other party – but he’s not going to take on anything he hasn’t done. He has received all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentationsPitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, said in a statement sent to E! News. “Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has attempted to use against him over the last six years have made their own independent decisions,” the lawyer continued. “Brad will continue to respond in court as he has always done”, he concluded.

