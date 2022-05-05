Emily Ratajkowski shopped in New York, Rumer Willis had lunch in West Hollywood: celebrities in one click

Shopping day. Emily Ratajkowski visited the most exclusive stores on Fifth Avenue in New York. And she set a trend with her look: a short black dress with an oversize jacket and high leather boots that she combined with her bag. In addition, she wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Rumer Willis went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. To do this, she wore a long dress with a multicolored print, sandals and a black leather bag.

Julia Fox posed for the photographers who found her in Los Angeles when she met with a group of friends and showed her look: printed pants that she combined with a red leather shirt with long sleeves that covered her fingers. and carried a purse

Chrissy Teigen was photographed while picking up her son who had gone to play a baseball game in a park in Beverly Hills. She wore a casual look: sports top and leggings, gray coat, cap and white stockings with sandals.

Actress Blake Lively was photographed while walking through her neighborhood in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore plaid pants, a white shirt, and a gray jacket that she combined with her coat

Behind the scenes. Jessica Chastain was photographed during the filming of her new project in New York. Filming took place on the stairs of a private home in Brooklyn.

Olivia Rodrigo visited the American Girl Doll store in New York, greeted the press and left with a doll in her hands. She wore a pleated skirt, a white shirt and an oversize sweater with a fun design, colored earrings and sunglasses.

Katie Holmes was photographed while walking through New York. She stopped to buy a coffee to go at a well-known store and followed her tour. She wore a casual look: jeans and a white sweatshirt

Leonardo Di Caprio tried to go unnoticed while walking down Madison Avenue with a group of friends. The actor took advantage of the use of the mask, added sunglasses and an LA cap to avoid being recognized during the walk with his friends

Uma Thurman was photographed looking for a taxi at New York’s JFK airport, where she had arrived after a work trip. She wore jeans, a black sweater that she matched with her jacket, brown boots, and a blue scarf (Photos: The Grosby Group)

