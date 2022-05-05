Entertainment
Emily Ratajkowski shopped in New York, Rumer Willis had lunch in West Hollywood: celebrities in one click
In addition, Olivia Rodrigo visited the store of a well-known doll brand, and Julia Fox showed her look in Los Angeles.
KEEP READING:
How is the presidential suite of 10 thousand dollars the night in which Robert De Niro stays in Buenos Aires
Guillermina Valdés: “Approaching the age that dad was when he died connects me differently with life and with death”
Who is Tiffany Chen, Robert de Niro’s girlfriend who accompanies him in Argentina
Emily Lucius entered The Hotel of the Famous and the participants complained: “Welcome to jail”