Emily Ratajkowski showed off her abdomen of steel clad in a mini top

A few days before celebrating her son’s first birthday, the model Emily Ratajkowski became the topic of conversation in social networks thanks to the impressive look that he chose to parade through the streets of New York. Here we tell you the details!

Through platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, some images of the model of brands such as “Paco Rabenne” and “L’Oréal” were disseminated during a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in New York.

Emrata, as the famous one calls herself in networks, caused a furor thanks to her relaxed, but sensual outfit. This consisted of a black turtleneck crop top that exposed her marked abdomen.

Said garment was combined with a coat of the same color and camouflaged pants, his white converse tennis shoes could not be missing. In a matter of accessories, Emily Ratajkowski She opted for gold earrings and black sunglasses..

As usual, the businesswoman also unleashed a wave of comments about her shapely figure: “Guapísima”, “Great body”, “The most beautiful”, “Emrata forever” and “Queen”are some of the comments that are read under the images taken by various users.

It may interest you:

With a heart attack outfit, Emily Ratajkowski dazzled at Paris Fashion Week

In front of a wet mirror, without clothes, this is how Emily Ratajkowski took a hot selfie

Emily Ratajkowski didn’t speak out earlier about Robin Thicke’s inappropriate behavior to protect her career