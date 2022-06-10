Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski shows off a new tattoo with a very special dedication

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

the british model Emily Ratajkowski He showed through his social networks the new tattoo he got, this time in honor of his son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who last March celebrated his first birthday.

The famous shared on her Instagram account a photograph in which her arms and one of her feet appear with the inscription “sly”the nickname of the little one, who is 15 months old.

His arrival was announced by Emily through the same platformin which he published a photo in which he appears breastfeeding the little one.

Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined our side of the earth. Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote alongside the “post.”

The child is the product of her relationship with the producer of independent films, Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom he married in 2018; Bear-McClard worked on productions such as “Still Life” (2006), “Heaven Knows What” (2014), and “Good Time” (2017), the latter starring Robert Pattinson.

the husband of Emily Ratajkowski f.He was nominated for several awards such as the Independent Spirit Award for “Heaven Knows What” and Best Feature Film for “Good Time”.

The celebrity is also a partner in the production company where he works with stars like Joshua and Ben Safdie, behind Uncut Gems (2019), in which Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox participated.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hair loss: what hairstyle to adopt?

38 seconds ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a house: this could be their mansion

10 mins ago

Amber Heard, Megan Fox and other celebrities who confessed to being bisexual

11 mins ago

Hazard sends dreams, Shakira puts discord at FC Barcelona

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button