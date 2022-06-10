Emily Ratajkowski shows off a new tattoo with a very special dedication

the british model Emily Ratajkowski He showed through his social networks the new tattoo he got, this time in honor of his son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who last March celebrated his first birthday.

The famous shared on her Instagram account a photograph in which her arms and one of her feet appear with the inscription “sly”the nickname of the little one, who is 15 months old.

His arrival was announced by Emily through the same platformin which he published a photo in which he appears breastfeeding the little one.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined our side of the earth. Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote alongside the “post.”

The child is the product of her relationship with the producer of independent films, Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom he married in 2018; Bear-McClard worked on productions such as “Still Life” (2006), “Heaven Knows What” (2014), and “Good Time” (2017), the latter starring Robert Pattinson.

the husband of Emily Ratajkowski f.He was nominated for several awards such as the Independent Spirit Award for “Heaven Knows What” and Best Feature Film for “Good Time”.

The celebrity is also a partner in the production company where he works with stars like Joshua and Ben Safdie, behind Uncut Gems (2019), in which Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox participated.