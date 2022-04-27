Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Abs In A White Crop Top And Brown Suit For A Glamorous Outing In New York

|

Attend Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on Sunday at the Zero Bond private club in New York City, wearing a striking dress.

And on Monday afternoon, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted heading out to New York City in an equally striking look.

The 30-year-old model showed off her toned abs in a white crop top with a brown blazer and matching pants.

Eye-catching: Attend Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on Sunday at the Zero Bond private club in New York City, wearing an eye-catching dress. And on Monday afternoon, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted heading out to New York City in an equally striking look.

The mother-of-one highlighted her toned tummy in a skimpy white crop top with an oversized dark brown blazer.

The cover girl wore low-rise pants in the same shade, adding white platform heels.

Emily wore eye-catching gold and crystal earrings with her wedding band, and opted to keep her hair parted in the center and sleek.

The star sported smoky eye makeup and nude brown lipstick with pink blush on her cheekbones.

Beauty: The model, 30, showed off her toned abs in a white crop top with a brown blazer and matching pants

Looking cool: The mother-of-one highlighted her toned tummy in a little white blouse with an oversized dark brown blazer

A closer look: Emily gave her Instagram fans a closer look at her bold jewelry

Just a day earlier, Emily wowed in a daring gown while attending Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party at the Zero Bond private club.

The stunner replaced a form-fitting red, black, and blue dress that featured cutout details along her chest and midriff.

The brunette beauty wore strappy black heels and a beaded chain bag.

Wow factor: Just one day before, Emily wowed in a daring gown while attending Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party at the Zero Bond private club.

Spring fashions: The stunner chose a form-fitting red, black and blue dress that featured cutout details along her chest and midriff

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard celebrated their son Sylvester Apollo’s birthday last month.

They welcomed their son on March 8, 2021 through Emily’s social media with a snapshot of her loving her son.

The actress wrote: ‘Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us from the side of the earth. Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love filled morning of my life.

Emily also posted a collage of moments from the delivery room; she captioned it: ‘Between pushes/first moments with Sly’. Life!’

It was done with actor and producer Sebastian in 2018 on February 23, 2018 in a New York City courthouse.

Loving mom: Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard celebrated their son Sylvester Apollo’s birthday last month.

Blessing: They welcomed their son on March 8, 2021 through Emily’s social media with a snapshot of her loving her son.