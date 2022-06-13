Emily Ratajkowski shows off her slender figure in a miniskirt in NY

The emily ratajkowski model was photographed on the streets of New York while taking a walk with his son sylvester apollo.

The socialite captivated with a set of fabric dyed in blue and orange colors, composed with a top sleeveless and round neckline, as well as a tiny skirt with which she showed off her slim figure.

Ratajkowski31, paired her stylish outfit with black cowboy boots and dark glasses.



Photo: Grosby Group

the too actress she wore brown-toned makeup on her face, while her brown hair was completely down.

the star of gone girl He just returned to New York City after enjoying his birthday with a vacation on the beaches of Tulumin Mexico.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed the warm climate of the Riviera Maya with a group of friends, at the luxurious Hotel Esencia. The celebrity plunged into the pool and into the crystal clear waters of Tulum.

Besides, the super model took advantage of his visit to the beach to take several pictures with the latest models of his brand of bikini.

Upon returning to the United States, the socialite He presumed that he had his son Sylvester’s name tattooed on one foot and on both arms.

sylvester was born in March 2021 and is the result of her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClardwith whom he has been in a relationship since February 2018.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of Emily Ratajkowski.

