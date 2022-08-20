Emily Ratajkowski shows off toned abs in a black tank top

The model and author Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a summer with her son after separating from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Nevertheless, Emily she is a working woman and is almost constantly on the go, from outings with her son to jobs and is generally a fashion icon.

Although her permanent Instagram posts are usually weeks apart, she hasn’t shied away from updating her Instagram Stories with photos of her day and outfits.

Emily doesn’t shy away from a good mirror photo either, and today she blessed her 29.5 million followers with one of them.

The wide shot didn’t come with a caption, but it didn’t need one. She stood in a large, open room with some furniture, far enough away from the mirror to capture her entire outfit and still leave some wiggle room.

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Toned Abs in All-Black Outfit



Minus her white sneakers and neutral-toned purse, Emily’s outfit was completely black, making her bright red phone case instantly stand out.

Her baggy black pants fell loose around her shoes, but her black tank top featured a V-neck and fell just above the waistband of her pants, showing a glimpse of her model’s toned abs.

Her long dark locks framed her loose face, and she kept her eyes covered with sunglasses despite being indoors. It is possible that she was arriving or leaving the room, but there is no clarification.

Always the image of confidence, it’s hard to believe that Emily had some doubts about herself and her career along the way.

Emily Ratajkowski has had big doubts throughout her career



Emily’s career was established around 2013 after a lot of hard work as a model and some acting. However, she revealed that she has struggled throughout her career and that she wasn’t sure she could pull through.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “There are so many times when I felt like a failure. I am very hard on myself in general. At first, that would be not getting an audition or being close to getting a job and losing it, and it seemed like everything was falling apart.”

He added: “There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing careers or giving up.”

Emily she went through several different phases where she wanted to pursue art instead of modeling and then “dabbled in acting,” all before ending up writing her book and becoming an author along with a model and actress.

“If someone had told me three years ago that I would have written a book and published it, I would not have believed them. The biggest lesson for me has been that if you want to do something and you put your mind to it and you’re really diligent…you can do it.”