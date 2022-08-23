Emily Ratajkowski shows on Tik Tok how she cuts her hair

Tik Tok has become the favorite platform for young people and adults. Also between the faces vip. More and more fashion experts, celebrities or influencers decide to make the leap to the social network to the delight of the millions of users who browse it daily. Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Gwyneth Paltrow or Courtney Cox are just some of the celebrities who regularly share funny videos, launch some of the viral challenges that are successful in the app or even share part of their daily lives. Or, as in the case of Emily Ratajkowski, They decide to show the step by step of their latest makeover.

The famous model, who already has more than 1.5 million followers on Tik Tok, has surprised with a new video in which she decides to cut her hair in front of the camera. “We’re going to the beach and I want to add an extra layer to my hair,” Emily began as she flaunts her stunning figure in a red triangle bikini, one of the season’s hottest swimwear trends.

It is at this moment that Ratajkowski combs his long hair and takes the scissors to start cutting the first layer, in what we could define as the bang. And then repeat the process for the second. “Is this crazy? Am I crazy?” the model yells.

Emily’s son, the little Sylvester, he also has a starring appearance during the video in what appears to be an attempt to arouse his mother’s attention. Although she does not hesitate to continue her efforts to change her haircut. “I cut my hair before and this is not my best work, but it’s a start,” explains the model at the end.

Emily does not let see the final result but judging by what we have been able to see through this video, the change of look is subtle and has just added a long swept bangs and a small cape above the chin which will undoubtedly add more volume to your hair.

