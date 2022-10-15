Emily Ratajkowski shows that there is a great machismo in our society

A few months ago the news was released that the model Emily Ratajkowski and his partner, the producer Sebastian Bear-McClardhad made the decision to divorce after four years of marriage and a son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, born in 2021. At first it was speculated that the top model had discovered several infidelities by her husband, so she made the decision to separate permanently. And although she has not publicly confirmed that this was the reason for the separation, the truth is that she gave it to understand when she reacted with several “likes” to the publications in which the alleged deceptions of the renowned producer were discussed. Now, the 31-year-old actress has wanted to return to the subject of her separation, but from a different approach, taking as a reference the patriarchy and the sexism in our society.

Through a video posted on his TikTok account, Ratajkowski reflected on machismo when reacting to the publication of a user of this social network that explained how “patriarchy leaves no room for love”, remembering a little his experience of bullying and abuse of which he was a victim during the recording of the video clip of the song ‘Blurred Lines’ by singer Robin Thicke, who dared to touch parts of her body without her consent. “Under the patriarchy there is always this premise that men get women, as if there was something they could really own,” he begins explaining in the video. “As a recently single person who is considering dating again, it’s something I’ve seen with my friends and in the conversations we have on the subject”he added.



Emily Ratajkowski

The model also explained that, due to the constant machismo in society, some men think that dating a specific woman is an internal competition between them. “His idea is ‘let’s see who gets it’ instead of thinking that this is a relationship of mutual reciprocity where two people can potentially fall in love. And this is how we don’t have love in our social relationsadds the model before addressing a very serious issue in the entertainment industry: the sexualization of the female figure.

Emily Ratajkowski affirms that there is a great sexualization of the female figure in various aspects

Recalling her own personal experience in the modeling and film industry, Emily Rat said that machismo and patriarchy have reached a level where women themselves are sexualizing each other to try to achieve a kind of gender-related acceptance. beauty concept. “It’s kind of crazy that women are already so used to seeing other women sexualized and even sexualizing themselves that we think about being sexualized even in intimacy, so to speak”, he pointed. “We have internalized the masculine gaze so much that, when we are having sex with someone, we are thinking about whether we are beautiful or not”he concluded.