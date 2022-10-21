Emily Ratajkowski speaks after her divorce: “I feel angry, sad… but I’ll be fine”

Emily Ratajkowski she feels liberated. after formalize her separation from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after the multiple infidelities of the actorthe model has given an interview to Harper’s Bazaar and you have talked about your current situation.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel emotion, I feel joy, lightness. Every day is different,” admitted the model. “The only good thing I know is that I feel all these things, which I like it because it makes me believe that I’m fine“, he declared.

The model got married in 2018 two weeks after making her relationship with the actor officialand months later it was already rumored her husband’s infidelities. Nevertheless, I trusted him until the last moment. Now and after the disappointment, wants to feel the same as before. “Give me time,” she insisted.

Your child, your top priority

After recently being caught making out with DJ Orazio Rispo, admitted feeling strange at first. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I liked it or not. She would have been thinking about chow they perceived me, what it meant, what they wanted from mewhat did it mean about my self-esteem”, he reflected.

However, he feels better every time. “Now it’s so much fun to go out to dinner with someone and say, ‘Great. I really enjoyedshe was saying. But right now she’s focused on what she considers to be the most important thing in your life. “Never before in my life have I had such clear priorities. Number one is Sly, and that’s it.. He has made me re-evaluate what is important to me, like ‘What do I want to teach my son?'” she recounted.

lately too Ratajkowski had been seen having a date with Brad Pittalthough it seems that the thing did not happen to majors and according to Page Sixthey only talked about informal topics about the divorce.