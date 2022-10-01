Emily Ratajkowski spent the summer in this town in Mallorca

In the center of the Balearic island of Mallorca, adjoining six other towns, is the small town of San Juana Majorcan stronghold that is unknown to the majority of visitors to the Balearic Islands every year, but which is especially familiar to model Emily Ratajkowski.

The British has published several images on her Instagram profile in which she can be seen these days strolling down Calle de Palma, accompanied by her son, Sylvester, near Plaza del Rey Juan Carlos I in San Juan and together with the Majorcan geographer and writer Climent Picornell, holding his book, My body (Today’s Topics, 2021). In the same gallery she has also made public nostalgic and surprising snapshots of her when she was a child, when she also enjoyed several summers in this enclave with her family.

When two days ago she surprised during a day at the beach lying on the towel posing with a floral bikini in the famous Majorcan Cala Pi (and enjoying a beer and a can of sardines #TinfishTokthe gastronomic trend of the ‘gen Z’ that triumphs on TikTok), the alarms went off: Emily Ratajkowski is resting and taking advantage of the first rays of autumn sun in Mallorca with her little one.

Of course, when he visits Spain he lets himself be carried away by the typical customs of our country, blending in perfectly. Beyond enjoying that informal aperitif on the beach, the model also shared in her stories on the social network a photograph of Sly sitting in front of a table with wooden trays in which she shows that they both enjoyed a menu made up of squid tapas, croquettes and more fish.

@emrataInstagram

The photographs that Emily Ratajkowski shared on her social network show that knows perfectly the corners of the Majorcan island. A pleasant destination that we will continue to see on your Instagram and that brings together everything that any tourist would look for to press the off: coast, mountains, culture and, also as we have seen in their images, good food.