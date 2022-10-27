Emily Ratajkowski spoke for the first time about her divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard: “I feel angry”

Emily Ratajkowski confirmed her separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard, after the multiple infidelities of the actor. The top model has given an interview to Harper’s Bazaar and has talked about her current situation after her divorce from the producer.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel emotion, I feel joy, lightness. Every day is different”, admitted the model. “The only good thing I know is that I feel all these things, which I like because it makes me believe that I will be okay,” she declared.

Ratajkowski married in 2018, two weeks after making her relationship with the actor official, and months later her husband’s infidelities were already rumored. However, she trusted him until the last moment. Now and after her disappointment, she wants to feel the same as before. “I need time,” she insisted.

After recently being photographed making out with DJ Orazio Rispo after a romantic dinner, she admitted to feeling strange at first. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I liked or disliked him. I would have been thinking about how they perceived me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-esteem,” she reflected.

However, he feels better every time. “Now it’s so much fun to go out to dinner with someone and say, ‘Great. I really enjoyed,’” she added.

Right now she is focused on what she considers to be the most important thing in her life. “Never before in my life have I had such clear priorities. Number one is Sly, and that’s it. He has made me reevaluate what is important to me,” she recounted.

Lately Ratajkowski had also been seen having a date with Brad Pitt, although it seems that the thing did not happen to adults, according to Page Six.

While Ratajkowski has yet to address rumors that he’s been spending time with the 58-year-old actor, sources told Page Six that the pair are keeping things under wraps amid his nasty custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

“Brad has quietly dated for the last two years. He worries that Angelina Jolie will talk badly about him to her children, more than she already has, if he has a girlfriend,” a source said last month.

Although the actors have finalized their divorce since their 2016 split, they are still fighting over custody of their children. In addition, they are embroiled in a $250 million lawsuit over their French winery, and Pitt faces domestic abuse allegations.

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Ratajkowski, who recently came out as bisexual, filed for divorce from the producer earlier this year. Sources confirmed to Page Six that Bear-McClard is a “serial faithful.” They married after two months of dating in 2018 and share a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The DJ is also heavily involved in the world of technology and owns a Halcyon Record Shop in Brooklyn. He is the chief strategy officer for a mobile app called Sprokit, which aims to help ex-prisoners re-entering the community connect with social services, employers and family. According to his profile, Rispo graduated from Columbia University in 2015, majoring in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology, and psycholinguistics. He speaks five languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

The businessman attended two boarding schools, Eaglebrook in Massachusetts and Kent in Connecticut. According to an online profile he has a record label called Alegría. Rispo was born and raised in New York. He has been a DJ for over 20 years.

“Be nice, because everyone you know is fighting a tough battle,” he says on his social network.

-INFOBAE








