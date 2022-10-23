Emily Ratajkowski spoke for the first time about her divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard: “I feel angry”

Emily Ratajkowski officially divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard in September (Reuters)

Emily Ratajkowski confirmed his separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard, after the multiple infidelities of the actor. The top model has given an interview to Harper’s Bazaar and has talked about his current situation after his divorce from the producer.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel emotion, I feel joy, lightness. Every day is different”, admitted the model. “The only good thing I know is that I feel all these things, which I like it because it makes me believe that I’ll be fine”, he declared.

Ratajkowski married in 2018, two weeks after making her relationship with the actor officialand months later they were already rumored her husband’s infidelities. However, he trusted him until the last moment. Now and after the disappointment, she wants to feel the same as before. “I need time,” she insisted.

After being photographed recently making out with DJ Orazio Rispo after one romantic dinner, she admitted to feeling strange at first. “It was hard for me to date someone and think about how much I liked it or not. She would have been thinking of how they perceived me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-esteem,” he reflected.

However, he feels better every time. “Now it’s so much fun to go out to dinner with someone and say, ‘Great. I really enjoyed,’” she added.

But right now she’s focused on what she considers to be the most important thing in your life. “Never before in my life have I had such clear priorities. Number one is Sly, and that’s it. He has made me reevaluate what is important to me,” he recounted.

lately too Ratajkowski had been seen having a date with Brad Pittalthough it seems that things did not happen to majors, according to Page Six.

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life, and I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of ,” Ratajkowski told Variety. “One of the things I write about in the last essay of [”My Body”] it’s about control and understanding that one of the best ways to be truly happy and have a semblance of control is to let it go.”

Emily Ratajkowski broke her silence on her divorce

While Ratajkowski has yet to address rumors that he’s been spending time with the 58-year-old actor, sources told Page Six that the pair are keeping things under wraps amid their nasty custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

“Brad has quietly dated for the last two years. He is worried that [Angelina] Jolie badmouths him to her kids, more than she already has, if he has a girlfriend,” a source told us last month.

Although the two actors have finalized their divorce since their 2016 split, they are still fighting over custody of their children. In addition, they are embroiled in a $250 million lawsuit over their French winery, and Pitt faces domestic abuse allegations.

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Ratajkowski, who recently came out as bisexual, filed for divorce from the producer earlier this year. Sources confirmed to Page Six that Bear-McClard is a “faithful serious.”

The two married after two months of dating in 2018 and share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Although Ratajkowski and Pitt have been seen together several times, sources say they are not officially dating. A source told OK! magazine. in late August that Pitt “asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute, and what did she have to lose?

The model, 31, and the DJ, 35, were photographed during a date night in the Big Apple, and were caught kissing on camera. The photos show the flirty couple hugging and kissing on the sidewalk. Rispo then handed a helmet to Ratajkowski, who climbed onto his motorcycle before they drove off together.

The DJ is also heavily involved in the world of technology and owns a Halcyon Record Shop in Brooklyn. He is the chief strategy officer for a mobile app called Sprokit, which aims to help ex-prisoners re-entering the community connect with social services, employers and family. According to his profile, Rispo graduated from Columbia University in 2015, majoring in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology, and psycholinguistics. He speaks five languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

The businessman attended two boarding schools, Eaglebrook in Massachusetts and Kent in Connecticut. According to an online profile he has a record label called Alegría. Rispo was born and raised in New York. He has been a DJ for over 20 years.

“Be nice, because everyone you know is fighting a tough battle,” he says on his social network.

