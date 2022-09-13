Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in a Carrie-Style Shirt and Boots at Vogue World
Of course, it was to be expected Emily Ratajkowski look stunning on the runway VogueWorld, held today, among a large group of models.
But before participating in the worldwide broadcast of this great fashion festival, the top Emily Ratajkowski He wore a relaxed look, during rehearsal, which was very familiar to us.
Ratajkowski He appeared with an oversize shirt from Bottega Veneta and a fine belt from the same Italian house. For a vintage touch, Ratajkowski brought a vintage Dior bag.
How to wear an oversized shirt with boots like Emily Ratajkowski
Combining oversized shirt and belt by Ratajkowski reminds us of a classic moment from Sex And The City, another show where the city of New York was the main protagonist. Remember that the first edition of Vogue World it served as a playground for Hollywood stars and the New York creative community.
In the 18th episode of the third season, titled ‘Cock-a-Doodle-Do’, Carrie Bradshaw He is wearing one of Mr. Big’s oversized men’s shirts. In that episode Carrie fastened an Hermès belt around the waist of the XXL garment and wore a pair of stiletto heels, and she looked just perfect.
As for this version of Ratajkowski, The model took a more respectful approach to street style, opting for a pair of chunky Khaite leather boots instead of high heels.
As for the hair, nothing better than wearing a few loose locks so as not to let yourself be intimidated by the big event and hide your best look behind a pair of cat-eye cut landscape glasses.