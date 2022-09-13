Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in a Carrie-Style Shirt and Boots at Vogue World

Of course, it was to be expected Emily Ratajkowski look stunning on the runway VogueWorld, held today, among a large group of models.

But before participating in the worldwide broadcast of this great fashion festival, the top Emily Ratajkowski He wore a relaxed look, during rehearsal, which was very familiar to us.

Ratajkowski He appeared with an oversize shirt from Bottega Veneta and a fine belt from the same Italian house. For a vintage touch, Ratajkowski brought a vintage Dior bag.

How to wear an oversized shirt with boots like Emily Ratajkowski

Even during rehearsal, the model looked spectacular. Hunter Abrams.

Combining oversized shirt and belt by Ratajkowski reminds us of a classic moment from Sex And The City, another show where the city of New York was the main protagonist. Remember that the first edition of Vogue World it served as a playground for Hollywood stars and the New York creative community.

In the 18th episode of the third season, titled ‘Cock-a-Doodle-Do’, Carrie Bradshaw He is wearing one of Mr. Big’s oversized men’s shirts. In that episode Carrie fastened an Hermès belt around the waist of the XXL garment and wore a pair of stiletto heels, and she looked just perfect.

As for this version of Ratajkowski, The model took a more respectful approach to street style, opting for a pair of chunky Khaite leather boots instead of high heels.

As for the hair, nothing better than wearing a few loose locks so as not to let yourself be intimidated by the big event and hide your best look behind a pair of cat-eye cut landscape glasses.