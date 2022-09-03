Emily Ratajkowski successfully combines the preppy trend with the cowgirl

It is unlikely that the hem of the trendy pleated mini skirt of EmRat abides by school rules, but she’s never been afraid to take a risk in fashion. Would you dare to recreate her look?

How to wear miniskirts this fall 2022 according to the catwalks

with high boots

Undoubtedly, one of the winning combinations of the coming season, miniskirts with high boots, classic black according to Coperni, rugged combat boots type according to Elie Saab and exuberant, in the best Dolce & Gabbana style.

Coperni Autumn-Winter 2022 Coperni/Gorunway Elie Saab Autumn-Winter 2022 Filippo Fior/Elie Saab/Gorunway Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2022 Dolce and Gabbana/Gorunway.

With classic shoes and socks

When we say classic shoes we mean loafers or ballerinas and when we talk about socks, we mean those with a chunky style, such as soccer shoes or ballet leg warmers, another trend that is coming up for fall.

Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2022 Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com. Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2022 Photo: Gorunway

Other ways to dress preppy in fall 2022

with ties

A small accessory with a big impact in any look in which it is added. Straight from your dad’s, brother’s or boyfriend’s closet, ties are already genderless and this year they are one of the hottest trends to wear.

Board skirt, button-down shirt and tie, a fusion that outshines the asphalt. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

With bomber jackets

One of the characteristics of the preppy style is that direct relationship with the university imagery of the United States, especially the bomber jackets with the graphic identity of each university. Today the aesthetic codes are maintained without the need to associate them with a specific university, so if you want to take your outfit in a collegiate direction, bet on a jacket of this style and you will not need much more.