Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski successfully combines the preppy trend with the cowgirl

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 50 1 minute read

It is unlikely that the hem of the trendy pleated mini skirt of EmRat abides by school rules, but she’s never been afraid to take a risk in fashion. Would you dare to recreate her look?

Cos.Courtesy

& Other Stories.Courtesy

How to wear miniskirts this fall 2022 according to the catwalks

with high boots

Undoubtedly, one of the winning combinations of the coming season, miniskirts with high boots, classic black according to Coperni, rugged combat boots type according to Elie Saab and exuberant, in the best Dolce & Gabbana style.

Coperni Autumn-Winter 2022

Coperni/Gorunway

Elie Saab Autumn-Winter 2022

Filippo Fior/Elie Saab/Gorunway

Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2022

Dolce and Gabbana/Gorunway.

With classic shoes and socks

When we say classic shoes we mean loafers or ballerinas and when we talk about socks, we mean those with a chunky style, such as soccer shoes or ballet leg warmers, another trend that is coming up for fall.

Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2022

Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com.

Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2022

Photo: Gorunway

Other ways to dress preppy in fall 2022

with ties

A small accessory with a big impact in any look in which it is added. Straight from your dad’s, brother’s or boyfriend’s closet, ties are already genderless and this year they are one of the hottest trends to wear.

Board skirt, button-down shirt and tie, a fusion that outshines the asphalt. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

With bomber jackets

One of the characteristics of the preppy style is that direct relationship with the university imagery of the United States, especially the bomber jackets with the graphic identity of each university. Today the aesthetic codes are maintained without the need to associate them with a specific university, so if you want to take your outfit in a collegiate direction, bet on a jacket of this style and you will not need much more.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

7 mins ago

Cosplayer in body paint removes Wonder Woman from the screen

18 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Taylor Hawkins tribute

19 mins ago

Tomb Raider | Storyboard of canceled sequel revealed

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button