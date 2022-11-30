Emily Ratajkowski suffered a “terrifying” weight loss

the body of Emily Ratajkowski reacted dangerously to the complex year she has lived the model. This was revealed in conversation with Mia Khalifa, on the “High Low” podcast that she released on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old said that she suffered abrupt weight loss, “really terrifying.” “I believe that trauma lives in the body”, he said about losing close to 100 pounds.

“When I’m really bad, I lose a lot of weight,” revealed Emily Ratajkowski. Since then, she has started to gain weight. This, according to the model, is a clear sign that “I am happy.”

It should be remembered that the also actress is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage. A break that is linked to rumors of infidelity. The couple have a son who turned one year old.

These days, Emily Ratajkowski is a regular name in the media, after she began to be seen in public with what would be her new partner, Pete Davidson. A new romance within the world of celebrities that joins that of Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, and actress Minka Kelly.

