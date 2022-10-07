Emily Ratajkowski surprises with her command of Catalan declaring her love for Mallorca

Emily Ratajkowski has become one of the characters of today. The model is triumphing professionally, on the catwalks of Paris and Milan; but also personally, since apparently he would have recovered the illusion after his divorce with the father of her son, the producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with none other than Brad Pitt, with whom he would be seeing “in secret”, according to the American press.

After a few very busy weeks, the model has decided to take a few days off and has chosen the island of Mallorca, where she has arrived with her father and her son, little Sylvester Apollo, one year old. Everything, to fulfill a dream: to remember her own vacation as a child on the Balearic island.





This is how she wanted to share it through her Instagram account, where she has published some images with her young son in the same locations where she herself was at the time throughout her childhood, since she spent the summer with her family in the town of Sant Joan until the age of 14; and in whose streets she even she has revealed that she learned to walk.

In addition, the model surprised her followers with an unexpected skill: using her best Catalan to write a message accompanying the images.

“Mallorca is magical. Every time I return I have the feeling that I return home. I am lucky to have this island with a part of my life and also that of my fill” (“Mallorca is magical. Every time I return I have the feeling that I’m coming home. I’m lucky to have this island as part of my life and now my son’s too”), writes the model.

Ratajkowski is enjoying the charms of the island, and is taking the opportunity to rest and eat.

The model has fulfilled a dream with her son, Sylvester Apollo. instagram/emrata

It is not the first time that the model demonstrates her mastery with Catalan, and the British is in love with the island, and whenever she has the opportunity she returns to spend a few days enjoying the charms of the Mediterranean.

“I spent every summer of my childhood until I was 14 years old in a small town called Sant Joan, in the middle of Mallorca. I hadn’t been back for 10 years, and coming back to rediscover the island as an adult has been an incredible experience.” , she wrote in 2019, on a trip with her then-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she toured Santanyí, Sa Calobra, Banyalbufar, Cala Deià or Palma: “T’estimo Mallorca, tens un lloc especial al meu cor (I love you Mallorca, you have a special place in my heart).