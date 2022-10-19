Emily Ratajkowski surprises with transparent dress

Emily Ratajkowski definitely loves style statements that reveal a lot of skin.

The model arrived at the W magazine 50th anniversary party in a floor-length long-sleeved fishnet dress with lingerie underneathaccessorized with black heels and a black bag.

Ratajkowski, 31, left her hair down and kept her makeup on a softer side.

The actress shared a glimpse inside the party on TikTok, set to a buzzing sound of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing Negronis.

Ratajkowski, who recently separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, she is no stranger to edgy outfits. In November of last year, the supermodel shared several photos of her look from the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier in the month on Instagram, explaining in the caption that “he almost didn’t post them” because he knew they would cause controversy because of his abs.

“But hey, it’s my body and I’m not going to bow down in shame!” Ratajkowski testified. “God bless you!”

Ratajkowski arrived at the event, which honored Zendaya with the Fashion Icon award, wearing a Miu Miu look that consisted of a cropped sweater over a cropped collared shirt and a long, low-rise navy skirt.

Since splitting from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has been enjoying the single life and despite has been linked to the actor Brad Pitt in recent weeks, it seems that both are just “having fun”.