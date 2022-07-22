Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and more star in the latest Miu Miu campaign

READ IN:

Español

Days after the separation from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was announced, the American model, writer and activist Emily Ratajkowski has reappeared as one of the protagonists of the latest Miu Miu campaign.

But Emily is not alone, on the contrary, she is very well surrounded by the rest of the personalities that appear in the campaign. Who are they? the actresses Demi Singleton – who recently played Serena Williams in the biopic King Richard – , Sidney Sweeney or Emma Corin and the models Maty Drazek, Amber Later and Jade Rabarivelo. Good cast, right?

They have all come together to embody the spirit of the mixture of pieces and wear the garments of the collectionthat are the result of feminine and masculine combinations that give rise to double belted microskirts, baggy bomber jackets and tweed blazers.

The campaign of Fall/Winter 22 has been accompanied by a video that shows the beautiful group looking at the camera and breaking the fourth wall to capture the gaze of the public.

Go to the beginning of the article to see the short film FW22 of Miu miu Y take a look at the images of the campaign that appear in the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski and the rest of the protagonists.