Entertainment
Emily Ratajkowski takes refuge in Mallorca after rumors of a relationship with Brad Pitt
The model, actress and influencer American, Emily Ratajkwosk He has enjoyed a few days of vacation in Mallorca and more specifically in the town of San Juan, where he spent the summer during his childhood. the protagonist of In Darkness He has shared various moments on his Instagram, where he is followed by almost 30 million fans. On this occasion, Emily, who travels to the Island whenever her international agenda allows it, has arrived in the company of her father and her son, little Sylvester Apollo, and they have walked the streets of San Juan . She divorced the producer and father of her son, Sebastian Bear-McClardthe American press relates her to the actor Brad Pitt, with whom she is commented secretly seeing each other.