Emily Ratajkowski takes refuge in Mallorca after rumors of a relationship with Brad Pitt

The model, actress and influencer American, Emily Ratajkwosk He has enjoyed a few days of vacation in Mallorca and more specifically in the town of San Juan, where he spent the summer during his childhood. the protagonist of In Darkness He has shared various moments on his Instagram, where he is followed by almost 30 million fans. On this occasion, Emily, who travels to the Island whenever her international agenda allows it, has arrived in the company of her father and her son, little Sylvester Apollo, and they have walked the streets of San Juan . She divorced the producer and father of her son, Sebastian Bear-McClardthe American press relates her to the actor Brad Pitt, with whom she is commented secretly seeing each other.

Among the anecdotes, Emily was pleasantly surprised the day before yesterday when she was walking through the town, when the geographer, writer and contributor to Ultima Hora, Climent Picornell he recognized her and asked her to sign the book My body, which Emily published last year in the United States and which arrived in Spain in March 2022. «It was by chance that I saw her pass in front of my house and since I had just read her book I went out to ask her if she wanted to sign it for me. she was very surprised and we talked for a while”, says Climent Picornell who remembers that his parents had a house in San Juan.





Days of relaxation and beach are what Emily Ratajkwoski is experiencing, before traveling to Paris where she has parades with the Versace firm. Cala Pí was where the model spent Monday with her son, enjoying one of her last dips this season in Mallorca, where she plans to return next summer, like when she was little.