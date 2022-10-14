Emily Ratajkowski turns on Instagram with transparent dress

The model and businesswoman Emily Ratajkowski cause a rage using a transparent dress who did not hide anything of her dazzling figure, during an event where she attracted everyone’s attention with her stunning beauty.

Recently, she made her debut as a writer with her book entitled “My body”, which was listed by The New York Times as a best seller earlier this year; In said book, she addresses issues of feminism and directly recounts the exploitation and reification that she experienced as a model and the approach that she had to empowerment.

Emily continually demonstrates through your account Instagramwhere she exceeds 29 million followers, how well she has carried out her recovery process from everything she has experienced and how she has healed the relationship with her body, showing herself more confident and full of power without fear of showing it in risky outfits like East.

the fabric of net or “fishnet” was a trend that we saw during the summer and managed to stay permanently for use in outfits beaches and warm climates; now with the arrival of autumn, clothing net amazingly they are managing to carry the transition in darker colors and brightness, because the transparencies will reign during this season and it is the main essence of the “fishnet”.

Emily Ratajkowski in sheer dress

Wear net garments, What Emily Ratajkowski, it is definitely taking everything to the next level. The star piece is a dress long cut, net, with bright flashes and long sleeves; all she’s wearing underneath is a tiny pink satin-finish lingerie set that blends in with her skin tone and gives the optical illusion that she’s wearing nothing but the net.

The dress This trend, which is inspired by fishing nets and other marine elements, could not be better combined than with stylized mermaid waves to add volume and maximize the sparkles of the dress. net.

Photo: Instagram @emrata

In its beauty look highlights the presence of bronze-colored shadows applied with a cat eye effect, upwards in an angular way, and a subtle liner with the same color in the lower part, it also has nude lips with a satin finish and a lip liner to add volume.



Photo: Instagram @emrata

Definitely, after this brilliant appearance of Emily Ratajkowskia new boom will be unleashed for wearing net pieces during this season in the most risky way, with a “naked” effect.

