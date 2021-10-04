Emily Ratajkowski vs Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines and those harassment …”

Blurred Lines, the clean video that caused a sensation

The controversy broke out between Emily Ratajkowski and the singer Robin Thicke has a precise date of birth and dates back to 2013, the year in which the musician’s single was released in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and, above all, the contextual video clip which sees the fundamental presence of three models in the company of the voices of the song. Today it is the accusations of the famous model that are being discussed, but eight years ago it was the contents of the clean video that sparked much controversy.

In fact, the short film and the song summarize a fair number of gender stereotypes, with the plot of the two charming men surrounded by three girls crushed on their own. In particular, however, the women are topless and dressed only in a flesh-colored thong, with the presence in the video of writings that allude to Thicke’s “intimate” dimensions. Obviously the protests of feminist associations, ready to point the finger at the director Diane Martel, the singers and the models themselves. In addition to this version, a censored video was also released, where there were no shots of the breasts of women. For this song, Thick and Williams were also fined by a Los Angeles court for copyright infringement on “Got to give it up” by Marvin Gaye, forced to pay back over 7 million dollars.

Emily Ratajkowski and Robin Thicke: “She harassed me on set”

“Blurred LinesWas the video that blew up Emily Ratajkowski’s popularity, even though she had previously appeared in two episodes of the iCarly TV series and in a couple of video clips. Since then, his presence in films, TV series and music has become more and more constant and his followers have multiplied from year to year. But that song returns now to spark controversy: “Robin Thicke he harassed me on the set – says the 30-year-old Californian born in London -, he was visibly drunk ”.

The dynamics of the episode are as follows: once the recordings are finished, the singer asks to go back to shoot with her to remake a part but, at the moment of the take, he begins to touch her breasts from behind. At that point the director intervenes shouting: “What are you doing? Enough, the shooting is over! ”. Emily Ratajkowski she has now admitted that she suffered a lot for the episode, experiencing a paradox in which the apparition that made her famous is the same one that caused her strong repercussions in the following years.

Emily Ratajkowski, the book with the allegations of harassment: “My body”

This story, which remained secret for eight long years, was told by the direct protagonist through the Sunday Times which has previewed some excerpts of the forthcoming text. In “My body”, The model explains that she has never reported the episode both to remove it from her memories and to preserve the tranquility of the work environment. A fact that now re-emerges years later, for which Robin Thicke he would then apologize, stating in turn that when sober he would never have behaved that way.

In reality, however, it is not the first time that Emily Ratajkowski attacks “Blurred Lines”, Although in the previous statements there were no references to Robin Thicke. In fact, the model has already criticized that song in the past for the total absence of gender equality, pointing out that it is only capable of representing the woman as an object, in a sexist key: “It ruined my existence”.

Robin Thicke and ex-wife Paula Patton

Already at the time of the song’s release, in 2013, he had argued that Robin Thicke posed as a womanizer despite being married and already having a small child with the actress Paula Patton. “My wife gave me permission”, explained the singer referring to the video clip with topless girls, painting a curious pass that is often not required in the artistic field. In 2015, the two separated after ten years of marriage.

But who is Paula Patton? Born in Los Angeles in 1975, she is probably one of those Hollywood faces that are easier to remember visually than by name. He was present in the cast of “Dejà-Vu” with Denzel Washington and of “Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol” with Tom Cruise, just to mention two rather well-known American productions.

Emily Ratajkowski and the husband you don’t expect

The model is also now romantically linked and is married to a character outside the internationally known names: her husband is Sebastian Bear-McClard, a big blond man with an affable smile that made her lose her mind. The son of a writer and photographer and a painter, the 34-year-old is himself an actor and film producer, making his film debut at just three years of age. His greatest success is “Uncut Gems”Released two years ago with Adam Sandler as the protagonist.

Bear-McClard is not very active on social networks and marriage with Emily Ratajkowski was celebrated in 2018 without the knowledge of the general public, who did not even know that the two were dating: they were recently together and the model’s followers became aware of it through the photos and videos that the Californian adoption published on her channel Instagram. Last March, the two became the baby’s parents Sylvester Apollo.