Emily Ratajkowski was blunt about the accusations of infidelity towards Adam Levine: “Misogyny”

Emily Ratajkowski lit up social media by giving his opinion regarding the drama of the alleged infidelity involving Adam Levine and influencer Sumner Stroh. The model used her digital platforms to make clear what her position is regarding a subject that she considered “misogynistic”. Immediately, it caused a debate among network users.

The also businesswoman defended women who are targeted for allegedly meddling in other relationships. For her, the only person responsible for infidelity is the man who is in the middle of a relationship. And her opinion caused a furor due to the alleged separation that she would go through with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard also due to infidelity.

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakesespecially when you’re talking about women in their 20s dealing with men in positions of power twice their age,” she said via video.

Emily Ratajkowski spoke about the Adam Levine case

Also, considered that this type of situation can be harmful for any woman: “The power dynamic is so skewed it’s ridiculous. It is predatory and manipulative,” he continued. Therefore, he emphasized that the attitude of the man who cheated on his partner should be criticized instead of the person with whom he did it.

And it is that for Ratajkowski the subject in the relationship is the one who has a commitment to be faithful to his partner, not the third in discord. “If you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one who’s bound to be loyal. I think a big problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible,’” she added.

Finally, he made it very clear that, from his perspective, the masculine gender should be more punished for the treasonous actions it commits: “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It is classic misogyny”, concluded the also actress.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh published a controversial video through TikTok in which she claimed to have had an extramarital affair with the leader of the gang Maroon 5even though he is married to Behati Prinsloo.

This recording immediately went around the world and forced the singer to reveal the truth: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear things up. I was wrong to talk to someone other than my wife in any kind of flirting situation. I did not have an affair, however I did cross the line during an unfortunate period of my life. In certain cases, it became inappropriate; I addressed it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family,” he wrote.

Adam Levine’s release on Instagram Instagram @adamlevine

Despite the criticism and media pressure that he has endured in recent days, Levine admitted to speaking inappropriately to Stroh, but denied cheating on the Victoria’s Secret model: “My wife and my family are all that matters to me in this world. Being naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never do it again. I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it. And we will get through this together.”