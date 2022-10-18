Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing a man in New York

A few months ago Emily Ratajkowski31, filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard41, after four years together, with whom he also shares a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1 year old. It was said that her decision was hers after rumors surfaced that her husband had been unfaithful. It is said that she is very happy enjoying her son.

Shortly after the divorce, rumors began to circulate between Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, after a source told People that the couple spent a lot of time together, but no relationship was claimed.

Read also: Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, but they’re not dating (yet)

A new love in the life of Emily Ratajkowski?

Apart from being depressed, the model made it very clear that it is not Pitt who has stolen her heart three months after her divorce with Sebastian. Last Friday she was seen on the streets of New York, kissing a man, whose name is said to be DJ Orazio Rispo, 35 years old. According to several sources who have confirmed his identity

The model was seen happier than ever, laughing, and looking into her eyes. They then hugged while riding a motorcycle through Manhattan, after a cookout. She looked very elegant, all in black with an off the shoulder shirt, matching pants and red boots.

Who is Emily’s new beau?

Orazio Rispo, 35, has worked as a DJ for decades, he also operated a record store in Brooklyn. He is the son of real estate agent Giampiero Rispo, who specializes in the sale of “luxury real estate in New York.” So we’ll see how this new romance ends.

#ReginaTeLoCuentaBetter

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related