Emily Ratajkowski was sued for posting a photo of herself on Instagram

For posting a paparazzi’s photo in an Instagram story without permission, Emily Ratajkowski was taken to court.

Copyright is a really weird concept sometimes, especially in the United States. And Emily Ratajkowski paid the price, it is the case to say it.

After posting in story a photo of herselfwhere her face is hidden by a bouquet of flowers and where she would have written over it “ mood forever » which can be translated as « my state of mind forever » the model, actress and author had to explain herself to the courts.

The photographer, Robert O’Neil, claimed she did not ask permission to post the photo and sued Emily for damages of up to $150,000, also claiming any profits she might have had get from his job.

Emily Ratajkowski attacked for sharing a photo of herself

If the story can make people cringe and surprise, it is not an isolated case. Copyright lawsuits against celebrities who shared photos of themselves taken by paparazzi on their feed Instagram are not so rare. The same photographer Robert O’Neill, had already attacked another model, Gigi Hadid, for the same reasons.

But what is new is that we are talking about story sharing here, i.e. a publication that has 24-hour visibility, no more.

Nevertheless, the photographer claimed his copyrights and Emily Ratajkowski did not let herself go to trial, which she lost.

Emily Ratajkowski had prepared her defense

The model didn’t want to give up because she claimed the photograph showed no “artistic quality” and copyright law states that for an image to be protected, it must possess some kind of “artistic merit”.

It is for this reason that photos that simply show something — or someone, “as it is” and without providing the court with reason to believe that a creative spark was needed to produce it, may not be approved for defence.

And for a photo where you can’t see the model’s facebut just her bare legs, a long blazer and a bouquet of flowers in front of her head, and which the photographer had not shot framed, but unbeknownst to her as she was walking down the streetthe image should not be eligible for copyright protection.

@emrata / Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski had to pay the copyright

However, the court did not hear it the same way. Judge Analisa Torres said that by writing the words ” mood forever at the top of the image, Emily may have significantly altered the photograph and its original meaning, which amounted to a transformative use, and protected her from a copyright claim.

The judge, in court documents filed in Federal Court and reported by BuzzFeed, states that “ a reasonable observer might conclude that the Instagram photograph merely showcases Ratajkowski’s clothing, location, and pose at that time — the same lens, in effect, as the photograph. »

Emily Ratajkowski defended herself by stating:

“I liked the picture the paparazzi took, but not because it was a good picture of me. I’m completely unrecognizable in it; only my bare legs and the large old-fashioned tweed blazer I wore are visible. Wildflowers replace my head (…) I posted the image on Instagram a few hours later, placing the text there in white capital letters. I liked what he said about my relationship with the paparazzi, and now I’m being sued for it. I’m more used now to seeing myself through paparazzi lenses than looking in the mirror. »

Judge Torres closed the case, after a settlement was reached. The terms of the agreement and the settlement amount were not disclosed.



Read also :



Emily Ratajkowski reveals she was sexually assaulted by Robin Thicke in Blurred Lines clip