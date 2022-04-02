Emily Ratajkowski wears ‘impossible neckline’ at the 2022 Oscars ‘after party’

The model Emily Ratajkowski was the center of attention of the photographers walking down the blue carpet of the after party of the oscars 2022organized by Vanity Fair.

Ratajkowski arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in beverly hillsdressed in an original set of impossible cleavagesigned by Giorgio Armani.

The social media star – a regular guest at the after party by Vanity Fair– wore an open, orange, textured corset, only held together by sheer mesh. She completed the look with a black skirt covered in shimmering sequins.

Emily Ratajkowski She shone in this outfit and posed for the photographers, highlighting her slim silhouette. She upped the glam with rings and diamond earrings.

Photo: AP

She showed off the features of her face with foundation, compact powder, nude lipstick, highlighted eyebrows and deepened her look with black eyeliner.

Photo: AP

Other celebrities who attended the after party from Vanity Fair were Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba, sophia vergara and Rita Ora, Jessica Chastain, kim kardashianKourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Julia Fox and more.

In the 94th edition of the Academy Awardsfinally saw Jessica Chastain winning her Oscar for Best Actress and CODA made history as the first broadcast film to win Best Picture.

But Will Smith’s physical altercation with Chris Rock It was without a doubt the most talked about moment of the Oscars 2022.

A few days ago, Emily Ratajkowski published a photo where she appears carrying her baby sylvester with a sunset on the beach as a background. In other snapshots you can see how she plays with him in the sand.

In addition to working on her Inamorata clothing line, Emily has been focusing on her book launch. My Bodyfrom his promotion, to the projects that grew out of his writing debutinterviews and more.

In a interview revealed that she has felt more exposed and vulnerable through writing than as a undressing model on Photo sessions.

“Writing, in part because by modeling and exposing myself and my body, I tend to dissociate myself and feel outside of myself.”

He added: “Writing is a totally opposite experience, you are very much in yourself. If I’m writing well, I’m not really thinking about anything other than the experience of living inside my body.”

Emily Ratajkowski she says that the digital terrain should be a place where women can share their likeness as they choose, controlling the use of their image and receiving any potential capital attached. Instead, the Internet has more often served as a space where images of women’s bodies are exploited and distributed by others without their consent and for the benefit of others.

“Networks have the potential to allow women ongoing control over their image and the ability to receive legitimate compensation for its use and distribution,” she says.