Emily Ratajkowski wears leopard print boots for days as she steps out in NYC… Her boyfriend Stephen Bach is seen hugging a friend





Emily Ratajkowski wore leopard print stiletto boots for days while out and about in New York City this Thursday.

The 32-year-old supermodel wrapped her impressively slim physique in a burnt orange coat, cinching it at the waist to emphasize her gorgeous body.

Letting her silky black hair fall over her shoulders, she accentuated her screen siren features with striking makeup.

She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings before heading out into the city to refresh herself with a cool drink.

Just a night before, the sizzling bombshell joined the star-studded guest list at a party for Rabanne’s collaboration with H&M.

In an adorable picture that surfaced on social media from the party, she can be seen enjoying some fun with Chloë Sevigny.

Emily draped her curvy figure in a shimmering sequin mini, falling perfectly over her impressively taut midriff.

She paired her silver dress with a striking pair of black leather stiletto boots that reached almost knee-high, giving relief to her bulging legs.

That same night, Emily’s latest beau Stephen Bach was sharing a warm embrace with a friend elsewhere in New York City.

Stephan is a dynamic French actor whose American work includes the Wes Anderson films The French Dispatch and Asteroid City.

He and Emily sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted stealing a passionate kiss on the streets of Paris.

However an insider was quick to inform DailyMail.com that the two of them were just having a ‘good time’, not pursuing any serious relationship.

“If you’re funny, you’ve got a chance with Emily – and Stephen is very confident, has a great sense of humor and is easy to get along with,” the source said.

Emily made headlines for her stormy love life after the breakdown of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear McCard.

She has had an on-and-off relationship with DJ Orazio Rispo, and in the meantime she has hung out with names like Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

This March she chatted with Harry Styles in Tokyo, sparking criticism due to the fact that she is reportedly friends with his ex Olivia Wilde.

‘Olivia and Emily were friends and this is a betrayal,’ an insider told DailyMail.com exclusively.

In a later interview with the Los Angeles Times, Emily dismissed the kiss by saying that she “wasn’t thinking about boys” but that “sometimes things just happen.”

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed she was locked in conversation with Tom Brady during billionaire Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

However Tom has since hooked up with Russian model Irina Shayk, whose dating history includes Kanye West, Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sebastian, whose credits include the Adam Sandler vehicle Uncut Gems, married Emily at the courthouse in 2018.

The pair welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021, but their marriage fell apart last year amid a cloud of rumors about Sebastian’s fidelity.

When news broke that they had split, a source for Page Six said Sebastian “cheated.” He is a serial cheater. it’s gross. He is a dog. Emily then fueled the speculation by liking a tweet which read: ‘Can’t believe that little girl cheated on Imrata.’

This March it was revealed that Sebastian faced ‘grooming’ allegations and was fired by the Safdie brothers’ production company Elara Pictures, with whom he worked on Uncut James and Robert Pattison starrer Good Time.

Sebastian was embroiled in divorce proceedings and a custody battle with Emily at the time, as well as mediation with the Safdies.

Emily has remained publicly silent about the circumstances that led to her divorce, telling the Los Angeles Times that she was ‘afraid’ to be more candid because ‘I’m learning that outspoken women often don’t get their kids. Are.’

Benny Safi, one of the brothers for whom Sebastian worked, recently broke his public silence about the allegations.

“It’s disgusting, and when you find out something about someone that you didn’t know about, you have to be more careful,” Benny told GQ Hype. ‘It’s a lot, and it’s not something you want to happen to anyone. And once you realize that, one of the things you can do is really take control.’