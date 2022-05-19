Emily Ratajkowski wears lingerie in sight with transparent dress

Emily Ratajkowski joined the trend exposed lingerie that have elevated personalities such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna Y DemiRose.

was captured by paparazzi while walking his dog Colombo through the streets of the New York City.

She put aside discretion and dazzled dressed in a risky sheer mesh dress in black. The garment had bare shoulders and vertical stripes that added texture. She wore black lingerie underneath.

the model of versace completed the look with sneakers and added glamor with sunglasses, earrings and a golden chain. She used a white backpack to store her pet’s things.

Emily Ratajkowski has a popular underwear and swimwear brand called Innamorata. This week she presented the new collection of swimsuits “Butterfly”inspired by butterflies.

The social media star is getting ready for the summer and took advantage of her platforms to model different models that included: a bikini with crossed ties at the back, a transparent minidressa translucent top and pants set, a full bathing suit and more bikinis.

In addition to working on her Inamorata clothing line, Emily has taken care of your book My Body: from her promotion to the projects that came out of her debut as a writer, interviews and more.

In an interview, she revealed that she has felt more exposed and vulnerable through writing than as a model who strips naked in photo shoots.

“Writing, in part because by modeling and exposing myself and my body, I tend to dissociate myself and feel outside of myself.”

He added: “Writing is a totally opposite experience, you are very much in yourself. If I’m writing well, I’m not really thinking about anything other than the experience of living inside my body.”

Emily Ratajkowski rose to fame by starring in the video for the song Blurred Lines from robin thicke and a few months ago she revealed that the singer harassed her by touching her breasts during filming.

The catwalk star condemns sexual abuse and harassment, but is clear that women have the right to dress as they want and show it off in networks.

“Networks have the potential to allow women ongoing control over their image and the ability to receive legitimate compensation for its use and distribution,” she says.

