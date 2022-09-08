Emily Ratajkowski Wears Sheer Brown Ensemble While Attending US Open 2022 In New York City

Emily Ratajkowski looked stylish as ever while attending the 2022 US Open in New York City on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old model looked ready for fall in a sheer brown ensemble with a green leaf print, which she paired with trendy pointed toe boots.

Inside, Emily sat next to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, 30, as she watched the women’s singles quarterfinal match between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Polish superstar Iga Swiatek.

The fashionista wore her brown hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders and back.

Ratajkowski accessorized the outfit with a slim black bag and sporty earrings for the day.

As for glamour, the Inamorata founder highlighted the apples of her cheeks with blush and wore nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Ziwe rocked an all-black look for the match and accessorized with a silver necklace and silver-rimmed glasses.

The ladies were seen taking photos of each other and laughing out loud as they enjoyed the action on the court.

Sitting next to them was Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 47, and his father, Kenneth Harbour.

David looked casual in a gray windbreaker and sported a pepper and salt beard, while his father looked dapper in a blue plaid shirt.

Ratajkowski also took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot with Ziwe, David and their father from the event, and posted another photo to show the drinks they were enjoying.

The outing comes after the runway phenomenon confirmed she is a “recently single person” in a TikTok video on Monday, following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35.

The London-born SoCal native, who moved out of her marital apartment on Aug. 30, reflected, “Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise that men got women, they got them, they attract them.”

“Like there seems to be anything that I feel like, as a recently single person who’s thinking about dating and stuff, I’ve really seen it with my friends and with the conversations about it.”

‘It’s like, ‘Who’s going to catch her?’ Instead, this is a reciprocal mutual relationship in which two people could foster love. So yeah, that’s basically why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetro relationships.

An insider told Us Weekly last Friday that the UCLA dropout and her ‘womanizing’ husband ‘only speak to each other through the babysitter’.

She doesn’t talk to him about his infidelity. He is not talking to her because he feels like she was taken out of her relationship for the past year,” the source said.

Emily and the Funny Pages producer were last photographed together on vacation in Italy on June 19 before she decided to end their four-year marriage in July because he was a “serial cheater.”

Ratajkowski married Sebastian in a New York City courthouse in February 2018, just two months after her three-year relationship with music producer Jeff Magid ended.