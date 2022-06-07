Emily Ratajkowski wears the fashionable corset that you will want in your closet

Miaou’s collaboration with the model of the moment Paloma Elsesser was an immediate success. And of course Emily Ratajkowski, the fashionable it-girl couldn’t stay behind to try one of the most attractive trend pieces that you should have in your wardrobe.

Last month, Elsesser and Miaou founder Alexia Elkaim hosted a party at Park Chinois on Berkeley Street with the coolest girls to celebrate the launch of the capsule, and since then the corset and dresses have not stopped appearing in fashion packs.

Also a model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski, was quick to invest in the collection, which luckily for us is available in a fabulous range of sizes from XS to 4XL. To vacation with her friends—including art collector Sarah Hoover, who threw her space-themed baby shower last year— EmRat dressed herself and her closest friends in swimsuits from her own line loveless. For the evening, however, the model and mogul traded in her body-sculpting swimsuit for a sexy Miaou print ensemble, made up of a corset and skirt low shot.

Emily Ratajkowski.Photo: Courtesy

Emily Ratajkowski shared on Instagram a mirror selfie that captured the flattering fit and perfect that fashion pieces for all sizes have, an aspect that was of paramount importance to Paloma and Alexia when they embarked on the collaboration. To make sure the fit was right, the couple ran 25 fit tests with two fit models – one wearing a size 20 and one wearing a size 22 – and took their feedback into account for each garment in the capsule. ‘The collection itself is a mix of Alexia’s and my personalities,’ Paloma Elsesser told fashion: ‘Alexia is very light and playful, and I act from a more critical perspective when it comes to clothes and images.’

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti