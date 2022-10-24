Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Most Stylish Tall Boots of Fall 2022

However, if this risky style is not really your thing, you can opt for the simplest, minimalist (almost purist) version of them. waders in maxi key. The model to take into account will be the one in the reference image, above, courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

this pair of waders they adapt to any look and guarantee that your elegant style will not be compromised. You can opt for patterned skirts as in the case of EmRata, for elegant lingerie dresses and even a simple white shirt, as we saw on the catwalk.

Zara high bootsCourtesy

And if all of the above fails, do not hesitate to resort to the basics. These thick-soled round-toe boots, which have already become one of the best sellers in the Zara store, are presented as an even more versatile option that can be combined with all the looks you already have in your wardrobe.

A knitted dress, a sexy mini skirt from Miu Miu or a simple traditional camel trench coat will do their part. You let your elegant tall boots do yours.

The key is that you are really faithful to your style and that you do not sacrifice the comfort of a good bootswhich will also provide you with some extra warmth on those cold autumn nights.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.